IF you live in the South West, did you know that you could be buying pasture-raised poultry straight from its growers in Manjimup?
Or if you were having a weekend getaway to Denmark, would you know where to go to find delicious, spray-free avocados just picked off the trees?
The origins of fresh produce has been firmly in the spotlight in recent years, as consumers seek to educate themselves on just what they are eating.
The pandemic has also helped drive interest in local produce, because of supply chain issues and a resulting need to source food closer to home.
Throw into the mix the soaring fuel prices and cost-of-living pressures and it's little wonder that buyers would be seeking out small producers.
But other than weekly farmers' markets, it can be difficult to find out where growers actually are.
Enter Christine Martins, co-founder of new online platform The Backyard Pantry, which is aiming to bring together small business producers from all over WA in the one place.
Ms Martins has been inspired by seeing her father help market grain while growing up in South Africa, and in more recent times her parents trying to secure markets for the avocados grown on their Pemberton property.
With her accounting background and website building skills, Ms Martins set about designing a site that could provide a platform for growers and buyers to connect, while in the meantime cutting out unnecessary middle men.
"There is enough food being grown in WA, we just need to be able to get it to buyers," Ms Martins said.
She said she had always been an advocate for the support local, buy local, buy fresh mantras, but that it was sometimes easier said than done.
"A lot of what I was looking at in shops was imported, and then a search online would take me to seven different websites," she said.
"It made me think how awesome it would be to go to one central website to be able to buy anything from WA, relevant to the area I was in at any one time."
So in December last year she started researching and then building an online platform.
Then in July this year, she began calling and also meeting with farmers to encourage them to join The Backyard Pantry.
Ms Martins said for many growers, selling their produce online came down to logistics.
"A lot of small producers want to sell direct to consumers, but it can be difficult and time consuming for them to research the best way to get their brand out there, and then also do the selling," she said.
"This website offers them a chance for someone else to do all that, and then jump on board."
While on the flip-side, more and more consumers wanted to know where their food came from.
"They care about the processes and procedures used in producing their food and often want to meet the people behind the product," she said.
"We help connect these discerning consumers with their local farmers and producers, enabling them to build ongoing relationships.
"The natural flow-on effect of this is that local producers are supported and consumers can again know where their food comes from and that it is quality products they are buying."
The Backyard Pantry is aimed at being a one-stop-shop where, for a small monthly subscription fee, producers can list their business and either provide details of their produce, or link it to their own website if they have one.
Buyers can then browse the site and create a free account should they wish to purchase any goods.
Ms Martins' model means that orders are placed directly with the growers, who also arrange for collection of the goods - the website merely plays the role of a facilitator, and does not take any commission from transactions.
"The Backyard Pantry is open to all WA producers and farmers who grow, make and produce their own food and drink products, and cutting out the middleman, the Backyard Pantry never handles the products," she said.
"Order notifications get sent directly to the farmers and producers who then process the orders and arrange for delivery or pick up directly with the buyer.
"There is also no markup on products or commission on sales, all the money paid by the buyer goes directly to the farmers and producers."
It's been a hard slog - every week she was making dozens of phone calls and sending numerous emails to businesses she found by searching the internet and Google Maps, and while she could understand people being sceptical of the concept, Ms Martins said going out and meeting with people at events such as the Nannup Flower Festival and the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days helped garner support.
"Getting the first five to sign up was probably the hardest, but then the next five were a bit easier," she said.
"And it's amazing how word-of-mouth and social media can create a bit of momentum."
The website is very easy to navigate, with participants listed by both their business names and the type of products they are selling.
When Ripe spoke to Ms Martins, more than 20 small businesses and farmers had joined The Backyard Pantry as sellers, spread throughout the State at locations from Kendenup to Denmark, Manjimup to Dunsborough, Keysbrook to Bullsbrook, and even Geraldton, all of which are hoping to connect with local consumers and build closer relationships with the people who buy their products.
This certainly is the case for Manjimup-based newlyweds Kayler and Brett East, who have a small scale chicken business called The Pasture Raised Protein Co.
Ms East said the concept for the website aligned with their own values, they could understand customers wanting to know how their chickens were bred and what they were fed because this was such a big driver of their business.
"Our farming mission is basically healthy pasture, healthy soil and healthy chickens," Ms East said.
For about the past year the couple has run about 200 chickens per fortnight, which they hope to soon increase to 450 head per month.
They believe healthy soil is the foundation of creating healthy food, and use multi-species pastures that promote more soil life and provide diverse nutrient dense pastures for the chickens.
The chickens are moved forward on their grazing paddock every day, and their manure helps to naturally fertilise the pasture as it breaks down, while they are also fed a non-medicated feed with no added hormones or antibiotics.
Ms East said there were a lot of like-minded people around and they were able to market their chicken to consumers at the Stirling Farmer's Market every second Sunday in Perth and also sell some wholesale to restaurants.
She hopes being involved with The Backyard Pantry may help increase local sales, particularly with the increasing costs involved in travelling to Perth to sell at markets, from a fuel, time and carbon footprint perspective.
To help with this, they have made fortnightly collection points in Nannup, Cowaramup, Vasse and Busselton.
"We take a lot of care in the diets of our chickens, and how we manage them, and we also use a small-scale processor in Balingup, so our products may differ from how you see it in supermarkets, but people really want a connection with their food and where it comes from," she said.
One happy customer who found The Pasture Raised Protein Co because of The Backyard Pantry is Caitlyn Pither.
The Nannup-based small organic farmer was unimpressed with the chicken available for her to buy for her children, and having been told about the website, decided to see whether she could source locally raised chicken around the area.
"We hadn't heard of the business before, but as it turned out we were on one of their delivery runs, so we placed an order which was super-easy to do, and bought some chicken," Ms Pither said.
She said while she usually bought chicken thighs for her children, this cut was not available from the business so she selected marylands instead.
And this is one of the things she believes people need to understand in order for such a concept to succeed.
"When supporting small businesses and small scale farmers you really need to be open to other alternatives," she said.
"You may not be able to pick exactly what you normally would at the supermarket."
Ms Pither said the website was an exciting concept, bringing all the different farmers together in the one spot, and she hoped to one day also be listing her own produce on the site.
For Denmark-based small producer Sheree Webb, it was a no-brainer to get involved with the website when she was approached by Ms Martins.
She and partner Jared moved to their property on Scotsdale Road in December 2021, some of which is dedicated to 35 avocado trees ranging from 5-16 years in age.
They have a small roadside stall, Haven Farm Stall, which they stock with avocados, as well as other spray-free seasonal fruit, herbal tea, flowers and eggs - basically whatever they have in season.
The ever-changing nature of their offering means their listing on the platform alerts locals and passers-by to their stall, encouraging them to stop by and take a look.
"The Backyard Pantry is another space for us to put our name out there, and being a one-stop shop it really is a win-win to be a part of it," Ms Webb said.
"Our produce is proudly spray-free, and we're excited to be transitioning to a biodynamic way of farming, it's great to be able to sell that directly to our local community and visitors to the area."
The Backyard Pantry's vision is to connect all the consumers in WA with their local farmers, producers and artisans, making high quality food easily accessible to everyone in the State.
The website has a map of the State with pins for the participating businesses, and it is Ms Martins' hope to one day see the map full of pins.
"How good would it be if you live in Katanning for example, and can look on the map to see what is in your local area?
"Or if you are travelling to Albany for the weekend, and can look on the map to pick up some fresh produce along the way?
"I really want to build a local sustainable network of buying and selling right here in WA."
