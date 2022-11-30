Farm Weekly

Mixed results for Allanooka growers Rod and Tania Cosgrove and Daniel Winter

By Mal Gill
December 1 2022 - 9:00am
Daniel Winter, Cosgrove Farming Co, Allanooka, inspecting a Ninja wheat crop. So far this harvest protein has been good but yields are down slightly on last years best ever.

CONSEQUENCES of a dry spell in June and a very wet September are showing up, as wheat yields this season are slightly below last season's best ever results for Allanooka growers Rod and Tania Cosgrove and Daniel Winter.

