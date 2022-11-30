CONSEQUENCES of a dry spell in June and a very wet September are showing up, as wheat yields this season are slightly below last season's best ever results for Allanooka growers Rod and Tania Cosgrove and Daniel Winter.
Three solid weeks into harvest using a new John Deere X9 1100 Signature Edition combine harvester with John Deere HD50R 15.2 metre (50-foot) hinged draper front supplied by AFGRI Equipment Geraldton, most of the Ninja and Scepter wheat varieties have been taken off after showers finally cleared away.
There is still about 1500 hectares of mainly lupins still to harvest.
Wheat yield so far is averaging between 3.3 and 3.6 tonnes per hectare.
"The yield is still good for this farm (Mindarra is situated along a ridgeline about halfway between Geraldton and Mingenew), it's just not quite as good as it was last season," said Daniel Winter, who farms with Rod and Tania Cosgrove.
Mr Winter is the only person to get a look at the crops through the windscreen of their new X9 header so far.
"Protein is all good, it's just the yield is down a bit - probably between 0.2-0.4t/ha below last season, which was our best season yet," Mr Winter said.
"It got too wet for us in September on this farm, but we don't want to complain about the rain.
"We had a dry spell in June, so it went from one extreme to the other.
"In some of the places where it got too wet - the low areas, the hollows - we're losing yield."
Cosgrove Farming's cropping program is spread over 4400ha on three properties - Mindarra, a farm further north and a 500ha block to the west at Walkaway - of mainly undulating country with a mix of gravelly, yellow sand and grey sand soil types.
The program is split, with roughly half sown to lupins and half to wheat.
"We sow Scepter wheat into last season's lupins stubbles and noodle wheat variety Ninja in paddocks where the crop rotation is wheat on wheat, because of the lower protein expectation for noodle wheats," Mr Winter said.
He said the same rates of urea and ammonium sulphate fertilisers were applied across all of the wheat this season.
"Even on the lupin stubbles we still put nitrogen on top," Mr Winter said.
He said he had recently started on the lupins, which had been "too green" to harvest before the wheat and was confident of a high yield.
"The season so far it's been pretty good and we have got some heat in the past week, that's been good," Mr Winter said.
