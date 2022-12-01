THE Coonamble Angus on-property female sale was a tremendous success for both the Davis family and their buyers when it reached a WA sale record female price of $62,000 and grossed more than $1.66 million last Tuesday at the Coonamble Angus stud at Bremer Bay.
The sale was an opportunity for stud and commercial breeders to purchase some of Australia's premier Angus genetics from the heart of the Coonamble herd.
With 55 years of Angus breeding up their sleeves, the Davis family put its best foot forward and offered a line-up of cattle that was impossible for buyers to pass up and the crowd was not just there for show.
The warm, sunny weather attracted a phenomenal crowd to the sale including 49 registered buyers made up of local and interstate buyers plus 238 interested bidders and viewers on AuctionsPlus that were very eager to secure the Coonamble genetics.
With fast and furious bidding, the Nutrien Livestock selling team led by auctioneers Tiny Holly and Peter Godbolt had no trouble selling the entire catalogue made up of 94 PTIC stud females and 45 PTIC S drop commercial heifers.
Broken down, 90 PTIC stud cows averaged $14,944, three stud cow and calf units averaged $20,667, while a PTIC stud heifer sold to $52,000 and the 45 PTIC commercial heifers averaged $4544.
Nutrien Livestock Great Southern representative Bob Pumphrey was thrilled at the outcome of the sale.
"I would like to congratulate the Davis family at the Coonamble stud," Mr Pumphrey said.
"They offered an incredible line-up of their proven cows.
"A big credit to them and they sold accordingly."
Mr Pumphrey said all buyers and underbidders should also be congratulated for the support they offered at the sale.
"People come here to buy genuine good quality breeding cows and that's exactly what they got today," he said.
The tone was set very early on in the catalogue with the top-priced stud cow selling for $62,000 to Arkle Angus stud, Munglinup.
The 2015-drop female, which had been used as a donor cow in the stud, was sired by VAR Reserve 1111 and out of Coonamble H1, which is a daughter of Coonamble Elevator 11.
The lot eight gem, Coonamble L283, ranks in the top five per cent of the breed for direct calving ease and birthweight and top 20pc for gestation length and calving ease daughters.
It is PTIC to Coonamble Beast Mode R537 and due in early April.
Arkle Angus stud principal Siobhan Solway said the Coonamble Angus cattle were one of the top three studs she has seen across Australia.
"This was our first time buying from the stud," Ms Solway said.
"When we bought the (Arkle) stud it had a lot of Coonamble genetics and I really like how they perform."
Ms Solway said they were aiming to select well-bred, well-structured and good tempered animals that had the best genetics.
"We were also selecting for new donor genetics to flush," she said.
Arkle Angus stud also purchased one of two second top-priced stud cows at $52,000.
The Coonamble stud gave the buyer of this pen an opportunity to select a heifer of their choice from Coonamble's entire drop of autumn calving 'S' heifers, PTIC and due to calve in March/April 2023.
Arkle Angus stud, being the winner of the bid, was given seven days to make its decision on which heifer it would select.
Arkle Angus also purchased Coonamble L105 in lot three for $44,000.
The PTIC 2015-drop donor stud cow is by Coonamble Elevator and out of Coonamble F152, which is a daughter of Te Mania Infinity 04 379 AB.
Coonamble L105 is in the top 3pc for direct calving ease and birthweight and top 4pc for docility.
It is PTIC to Coonamble Ned R70 and due to calve in late May.
Arkle Angus stud rounded out its sale purchases with 20 PTIC commercial S drop heifers at an average of $4750.
The equal second top-priced stud cow in pen seven was Coonamble L319, sold to the Thompson family, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook.
This $52,000 stud cow is a 2015-drop female by Lawsons Novak E313 and out of Coonamble H1 and is in calf to Coonamble 38 Special R48.
It ranks in the top 8-19pc of the breed for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.
Venturon Livestock's Harris Thompson said lot seven was the Harris family's top pick.
"She is an outstanding stud cow and we love every trait about her," Mr Thompson said.
"The cattle are bred so well at Coonamble and show through their Angus genetics."
Mr Thompson said lot seven was one of the best Angus cows his family has seen.
"We have been looking for a donor cow for a while," he said.
"The big square hip and the power and bone is exactly what we want in a quality cow."
Mr Thompson said lot seven would be sent to Total Livestock Genetics in Victoria where she will be flushed for export.
"From there we will send an embryo share from that cow to the United Kingdom," Mr Thompson said.
The embryo share will be split with the Thompson family's relatives HB & LJ Lear, UK, who will use the embryos to start up their own Angus herd.
The Thompson family went on to purchase three more PTIC stud cows, taking home a total team of four at an average of $19,750.
The volume buyer, by far, in the sale was Mick Pratt, Ballawinna Angus stud, Albany, accompanied by his farming business partner Doug Johnston, who is from Wandella Farms, Willyung.
The pair managed to secure a team of 26 PTIC stud cows and three stud cow and calf units.
Mr Pratt paid a top of $32,000 and averaged $10,423 for his PTIC stud cows and a high of $38,000 and an average of $20,667 for the stud cow and calf units.
The $38,000 cow and calf unit was sold with a bull calf at the foot of donor cow Coonamble R488 which is sired by A A R Frontman 3132 and is out of Coonamble Elevator E11 daughter, Coonamble L329.
His $32,000 PTIC stud donor cow from lot one, Coonamble H171 is a 2012-drop cow by Coonamble Elevator E11 and out of a Hyline Right Time 338 daughter, Coonamble D204.
It is in calf to Coonamble Ned R70 and due to calve in late April.
Mr Pratt has acquired Coonamble females over the years and is a repeat buyer of Coonamble bulls over the past few years.
"The Davis family should be commended for the cattle they presented today," Mr Pratt said.
"You can't buy better than the Coonamble genetics so we are very fortunate to have had the opportunity to buy today."
Mr Pratt said the cattle purchased would increase his stud herd by 50 per cent.
"They will fit into our operation very nicely," he said.
"Doug and I are growing Ballawinna together, within our partnership."
Mr Pratt said five or so stud cows that he purchased in the sale would be utilised in his existing embryo program at his stud.
"They will advance our embryo program and fast track it at the same time," he said.
"We bought a full complement of genetics for our property."
Going forward, the cattle purchased will improve the Ballawinna stud's breeding base.
"The remaining cows that aren't put into the embryo program will go into our breeding herd, which has about 150 breeders in it at the moment," Mr Pratt said.
Nutrien Livestock Perth secured a total of eight PTIC stud cows from the offering to a top of $45,000, which was the third highest price and at an average of $18,375.
The $45,000 2015-drop stud cow, Coonamble L315 was sired by Coonamble Hector H249 and out of Coonamble H37 and is due to calve in late April with twin heifers to Coonamble Pride P23.
Western RB Angus stud, Manypeaks, purchased three PTIC stud cows to a top of $40,000 and to an average of $23,333.
Its $40,000 purchase, Coonamble L287 is a 2015-drop cow sired by VAR Reserve 1111, out of Coonamble H1 and is in calf to Coonamble Beast Mode R537, due in mid April.
A Nutrien Bunbury account also bought at the top end paying $38,000 for a PTIC stud cow, Coonamble L329 in lot 5.
Coonamble L329 is a 2015-drop donor stud cow that is sired by Coonamble Elevator E11 and out of Coonamble D94 and is in calf to Coonamble Ned R70 and is due in early April.
Paying a top of $32,000 was Osprey Angus, Albany, which took home three PTIC stud cows at an average of $15,667.
The $32,000 cow Coonamble M127 is a 2016-drop cow sired by Coonamble Jack J222 and out of Coonamble K147.
Also paying a top of $32,000 was the Milne family, DJ & M & MDJ Milne, Condingup, who bought two PTIC stud cows at an average of $23,000.
They paid $32,000 for a 2016-drop cow sired by Matauri Outlier F031 and is out of Coonamble H1.
Semini Enterprises, Cowaramup, paid to a top of $22,000 and averaged $19,000 for a team of three PTIC stud cows, while interstate buyers, ACC Livestock Account, Roma, Queensland, left WA with six PTIC stud cows averaging $9667 and to a top of $15,000.
Also keen to secure the Coonamble genetics was the Blyth family, MJ Blyth & Co, Manypeaks, who purchased a team of eight PTIC stud cows at an average of $7125, topping at $8000, four times.
AuctionsPlus was used to satisfy both interstate and WA buyers.
READ MORE:
There were 119 online bids placed on AuctionsPlus which resulted in 10 lots selling via the platform to buyers based in WA, South Australia, Queensland and New South Wales.
Four PTIC stud cows went to a South West stud buyer on AuctionsPlus to a top of $38,000, for a 2014-drop donor cow, Coonamble K297.
Coonamble K297 is by Ardrossan Equator A241 and out of a Sitz New Design 458N daughter.
Other purchases on AuctionsPlus included two PTIC stud cows at $32,000 and $30,000 to a South Australian buyer, while a Queensland buyer purchased two stud PTIC cows at $18,000 and $10,000.
Pingrup commercial producer DJ Tapscott & Co was a major buyer of the PTIC commercial heifers buying 17 to a top of $4500 and an average of $4324.
Also putting together a nice team of eight PTIC commercial heifers at an average of $4500 was Lester Pastoral Company, Manypeaks.
A pleased vendor at the end of the sale was Craig Davis.
"It was a great result for us and I believe it'll be a great result for our purchasers too," Mr Davis said.
"The sale reflected where the cattle market is at, at the moment."
In regards to the Davis family's previous 2015 Female Reduction sale, Mr Davis said that there were still females that were getting flushed to this day that were sold back in that 2015 sale.
"Hopefully in seven years time the cattle sold in this sale will still be getting flushed," he said.
"We are concentrating on maintaining cattle structure and temperament and breeding good females.
"The last female sale was a good advertisement for our cattle and we hope this one does the same."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.