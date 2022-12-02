Farm Weekly
Home/News

DPIRD issues flystrike warning for wool producers

December 3 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weather pattern prompts flystrike plea

WET and warm weather conditions have created the perfect flystrike storm in parts of WA's ag regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.