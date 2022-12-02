Weather pattern prompts flystrike plea

WET and warm weather conditions have created the perfect flystrike storm in parts of WA's ag regions.
And wool producers have been urged to strike, before the flies do.
According to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), the perfect environmental conditions for flystrike are:
The presence of primary species (most commonly the Australian sheep blowfly).
Temperature between 15 and 38 degrees.
Rain - enough to keep suitable sites on the sheep moist for about three days.
Suitable sites (wrinkles, urine, faeces) on the sheep to attract the flies and sustain larvae and;
Wind speeds below nine kilometres per hour as this gives flies the best opportunity to disperse.
Thomas Elder Consulting livestock production consultant Pip Houghton said resistance did not always mean flystrike preventative products farmers were using had entirely lost effectiveness.
If incidents were occuring earlier than the expectation set by the product label, several factors should be considered prior to concluding chemical resistance was the cause.
Ms Houghton said to take a closer look at the struck individuals to see if they have an extra disadvantage, which promotes susceptibility - like urine stains, heavy dags, fleece rot or lumpy wool.
If sheep have moderate or severe dags, could the dags have interfered with effective application of the preventative chemical?
Ms Houghton said farmers should consider whether this was the first time the issue had been noticed and if the flock had been struck before.
She said some individuals were more susceptible to strike than others, including:
Animals with skin lesions including food abscesses or dog bites and
Lambs and weaners due to their body conformation, structure and tail length, as they are unclassed.
"Weather can also have an impact," she said.
"For example, has there been heavy rainfall directly following the application of the product?
"Conditions like these could interfere with a product's potency."
"Consider also that such rainfall could increase fly pressure due to moisture."
She said farmers should monitor livestock, so affected individuals could be treated early and ensure treatments and strike dressings had been effective.
All maggot trails should be detected, so a clean wound border could be achieved.
Ms Houghton said sometimes the problem may have a simple solution.
"If you suspect you are experiencing resistance issues, or the root of the problem is unclear, it is best to speak to an animal health professional,'' she said.
"They can help you create a parasite management plan to avoid issues going forward."
