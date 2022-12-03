IF the wet conditions which have so far plagued harvest continue over the summer, the resulting weed and crop regrowth could cause potential disease carryover into the 2023 season.
The vegetation can serve as a green bridge for diseases and pests which need a living plant to survive, such as cereal rusts and powdery mildew, root diseases and aphids.
If weeds or volunteers are present at the start of the new cropping season, particularly in or adjacent to cropping paddocks, there is a greater risk of early spread of pests, viruses and diseases to newly emerging crops.
"This year, wheat powdery mildew was prevalent across the Wheatbelt and wheat leaf rust in many parts of the Geraldton port zone," said Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) plant pathologist Geoff Thomas.
"If there is a wet summer and autumn in 2023 then inoculum of these diseases may be carried into the new cropping season."
To minimise the risk growers are encouraged to monitor this year's crops before harvest to see what diseases are present, as well as any green bridge present in summer and autumn for disease, so that timely action can be taken to identify the pathogen and limit the spread and build-up of inoculum.
It is crucial growers eradicate weeds and crop volunteers, including those along fence lines, prior to the start of next year's cropping program to reduce potential pest and disease outbreaks.
DPIRD plant pathologist Ciara Beard said ideally there needed to be a fallow period of at least two weeks free of vegetation capable of hosting disease or pests prior to sowing.
"To achieve this the weeds and volunteers should be sprayed with a herbicide at least four to six weeks before sowing, to ensure weeds are completely dead at planting," Dr Beard said.
"Alternatives to herbicides are to heavily graze or cultivate weeds and crop volunteers which will reduce their potential as a green bridge or host of diseases and pests.
"When managing the green bridge, growers need to consider retaining at least 50 per cent ground cover to reduce the risk of erosion during crop establishment, especially on susceptible soils that are prone to erosion."
Growers can sow clean seed by using certified seed treated with seed dressing fungicide that provide protection from at least smuts and bunts.
It is also important to know the latest disease ratings of varieties and plan accordingly.
Growers can also consider applying in-furrow or seed dressing fungicides to reduce the risk of early infection of diseases such as rusts, net blotches and powdery mildew in susceptible varieties and rhizoctonia, crown rot and take-all.
Mr Thomas said in the case of early disease outbreak, budget for early foliar fungicide sprays where upfront fungicides were not used.
"Earlier sown crops may be more at risk of some foliar diseases such as powdery mildew, net blotches of barley, nodorum blotch and yellow spot of wheat, so consider later sowing of susceptible varieties and at risk paddocks, or at least plan to monitor earliest sown paddocks closely for disease," he said.
"Growers can reduce exposure to stubble borne diseases by rotation and careful paddock planning... or stubble management, such as grazing, windrowing, baling, incorporating or burning."
