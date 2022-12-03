Farm Weekly
Monitor crops for disease says DPIRD

By Shannon Beattie
December 3 2022 - 2:00pm
Vegetation can serve as a green bridge for diseases and pests which need a living plant to survive.

IF the wet conditions which have so far plagued harvest continue over the summer, the resulting weed and crop regrowth could cause potential disease carryover into the 2023 season.

