Can eating meat be good for the climate?

COWS and sheep have become climate catastrophes in the eyes of many.
Our ruminant friends are seen as wicked as coal-fired smokestacks, belching and farting methane into our increasingly over-heated atmosphere.
We eagerly research seaweed dietary supplements to make our cows and sheep less bilious, and with some success.
Plant-based diets are promoted as more sustainable, more responsible.
But we are ignoring the deep biology of good farming systems and the potential for livestock-rearing to sequester carbon.
Methane emitted by ruminant animals needs to be thought about differently when we talk about warming potential, as it is what is called a 'flow gas'.
Burning fossil fuels involves digging up carbon and injecting it into the atmosphere, adding to the current stock in the atmosphere.
But a grazing animals' emissions are part of an atmospheric cycle where plants absorb carbon through photosynthesis.
Those plants are then grazed by animals, and this act of grazing, and the depositing of dung and urine stimulates the soil biology that underpins the photosynthetic capability of the plants and the sequestration of carbon into the soil.
This is the biogenic methane cycle, and it is critically important to our future as a species.
What has become clear is that it is possible to supercharge this biogenic cycle by replicating the practice of large herbivore herds in the wild.
When an area is intensively grazed for a short period and then well rested, the soil is intensively disturbed, stimulated and organically fertilised.
This stimulates plants growth, and over time the development of soil organic matter and carbon in the soil.
Properly managed, this soil carbon penetrates well below the top 15 centimetres and becomes a stable source of sequestered carbon.
The soil retains more moisture and can support the microbiology that feeds the plant life, which is absorbing carbon from the atmosphere.
We acknowledge methane is a potent compound and does initially have a greater warming effect than carbon dioxide, however methane is significantly shorter lived in the atmosphere.
After about 12 years in the atmosphere, methane will go through hydroxyl oxidation, a chemical reaction where it is converted back into carbon dioxide.
Therefore, the long-term warming effect of methane is much lower than carbon dioxide, which persists in the atmosphere for thousands of years.
At the other end, research is showing us which plants and which supplements can help improve the gut biology and reduce unnecessary belching, though some of the soil biota - methanotrophs - actually thrive on those emissions.
We are also researching which animals have the best genetics for high productivity and low emissions.
The potential for agriculture soils - even in low rainfall areas - to absorb and hold atmospheric carbon can be a game changer over the 20 years we need to transition out of fossil fuels.
Soil carbon levels in many Western Australian agriculture and pastoral areas are less than three per cent, and despite conventional wisdom we are seeing more evidence this can be exponentially grown - with targets of seven per cent not being out of question.
Every tonne of soil carbon is equivalent to 3.67t of atmospheric carbon.
And the story just gets better - the more soil organic matter the more water retained - the more soil biology - the more nutrient dense the plants - the healthier and more nutrient dense the animal.
Animals grazing on healthy multi-species pastures are producing food that, contrary to much received wisdom, will help address the epidemics of obesity and autoimmune diseases that are reducing the quality of life and indeed life expectancy in many communities.
The upcoming Meaty Matters - Climate and Cows forum with international, national, and local scientists will take us on a deep dive into these issues.
We will make the case that you can eat beef and lamb that is carbon negative-so you can help save the planet if you actually eat the right meat.
