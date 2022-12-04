Farm Weekly
Responsible Wool Standard offerings increase at WWC

By Mal Gill
December 4 2022 - 2:00pm
Paul Foley (left) and son Max from Swan Wool Processors bought most of the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) certified lambs wool, pieces, bellies and oddments in last weeks commercial quantity of RWS wools on offer at the Western Wool Centre.

WITH 2600 bales certified as Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) up for auction, comprising almost 8 per cent of the national wool offering, last week's was one of the biggest RWS volumes offered in Australia.

