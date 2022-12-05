Farm Weekly
CBH Group has received more than 10.3 million tonnes this harvest and broke its daily receival record

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
Updated December 5 2022 - 3:52pm, first published 3:30pm
More than 10mt in the bin

LAST week, CBH Group twice broke its all time daily receival record and as of Monday morning has more than 10.3 million tonnes in the bin at its sites.

