More than 10mt in the bin

LAST week, CBH Group twice broke its all time daily receival record and as of Monday morning has more than 10.3 million tonnes in the bin at its sites.
More than 3.3mt was delivered in the week to Monday morning, with 22 breaking individual receival records.
On Thursday, December 1 CBH broke the daily receival record with 587,974t received across the network, marginally surpassing the previous record of 587,738t which was set on the same day last year - December 1, 2021.
That record didn't stand for long with growers delivering over 603,277t the following day.
Adding to the receival records, CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said the co-operative had also continued to break shipping records.
"Pleasingly, we broke our November shipping record, where we shipped over 1.54mt, beating our previous record of 1.24mt set last November, 2021," Mr Daw said,
"In setting this record, both the Albany and Kwinana Ports also broke their November records, with 228,000t and 742,000t respectively.
"These receival and shipping records are a fantastic achievement which demonstrates our grower's ability to strip the crop quickly thanks to their significant investment in modern technology, but also our team's ability to receive and outturn the crop safely and efficiently."
Despite these records, Mr Daw reminded growers that the record harvest was placing significant pressure on everyone involved with harvest.
"As the pace of harvest continues, we are working hard to ensure that we can maintain services for growers," he said.
"This may not be your closest site, but we will ensure major sites can continue to take grain.
"As communicated at pre-harvest meetings, more sites and services will fill and close earlier this year and this is starting to happen with some sites closing services."
CBH will continue to use the CDF app to send notifications on the availability of services, including temporary and permanent closures.
If these closures do occur, the CDF app should also be used to determine where alternative services are available at surrounding sites.
