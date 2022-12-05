Farm Weekly
Home/News

GRDC releases chemical mixing and batching guide

December 6 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A self-contained, mobile batching and mixing rig is a key means to gain spray efficiency for Tom Longmires spray operations. Photo by Evan Collis.

A NEW technical and troubleshooting resource for graingrowers is available from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) guidebook for mixing and batching agricultural chemicals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.