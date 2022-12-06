Farm Weekly
AGT harvests its 120,000 trials plots

By Shannon Beattie
December 6 2022 - 4:00pm
AGT completes its morning pre-harvest checks on Catalina Farms at Coorow. Photos by Kahli Gregorovich/AGT.

FOR Australian Grain Technologies (AGT), harvesting its 120,000 trials plots which span from Carnarvon to Esperance requires the use of miniature headers that require cleaning between every plot, making this time of year incredibly labour intensive.

