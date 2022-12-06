Farm Weekly
Home/Dairy
Free

Western Dairy hosts Spring Forum in Bunbury

By Mal Gill
December 6 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Dairys new regional manager Jo Saunders (left), dairy training officer Fiona Jones, regional extension officer India Brockman and new regional climate adaption lead for Western Dairy and shared with Dairy SA Cathy Ashby. The Spring Forum was the first opportunity for many farmers to meet Ms Saunders and Ms Ashby.

LOCAL dairy farmers attending last week's Western Dairy annual Spring Forum in Bunbury were reminded how fortunate they are to be farming in Western Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.