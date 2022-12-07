WESTERN Force is set to tackle the urban-rural rugby union divide, after welcoming a new player to the sponsorship game.
The Perth-based Super Rugby Pacific club entered a two-year deal with one of WA's biggest agricultural machinery dealerships, AFGRI Equipment Australia - home of the full John Deere suite of products.
Through the partnership, Western Force players, coaches and management will visit rural WA and showcase "the best game in the world".
AFGRI Equipment Australia general manager - sales and marketing Jacques Coetzee, who played the equivalent level of competitive rugby in South Africa, said the aim was to develop rugby at a grassroots level in agricultural areas.
"About 95 per cent of our customer base sits in rural WA - that's what the partnership is about, getting them involved," Mr Coetzee said.
"We want to introduce them to the sport, where they might not have followed or seen anything like it before.
"I hope there is benefit that takes place in those areas.
"Also from a branding perspective, this opens up more avenues for us to get the John Deere brand out there."
AFGRI operates one metropolitan and 18 rural branches in WA, employing 470 staff, with plans to recruit 40 apprentices next year.
AFGRI and Western Force plan to host two rural rugby festivals - at Albany and Narrogin - in the next 12 months.
Full Western Force teams would attend those festivals and offer an open training session, with a player, management and coaching staff meet-and-greet.
Western Force head coach Simon Cron said he was excited to work with AFGRI and grow the sport in rural areas, where such opportunities were not available.
In Mr Cron's time coaching, the biggest percentage of his best players were from country Australia.
"They are tough, have great work ethic and are physically strong.
"For me this is all about connecting with families and young kids, explaining the game and then giving them a chance to play.
"I also want to help coaches grow the sport in their regions - this is all about us going to them, more than them coming to us."
With roots tracing back to dairy country in Wales, Western Force business development manager Huw Lock knows the importance of regional engagement all too well.
Ironically, he landed his first job with a tractor dealership at 14 years of age, so in a way things have come full circle.
"Growing up, I played rugby in regional Wales and never had the chance to see - en masse - a professional team or body come out to that community," Mr Lock said.
"We know Western Force is bigger than Perth and it is important to connect with our fans across WA.
"For me it is pleasing to be able to take the men and womens' teams into these communities to engage and inspire the next generation of players.
"It is something that is very close to all of our hearts here."
Mr Lock said the club hoped to hit the road for the open training sessions in mid-2023.
He said the big dream was for Western Force to be the southern hemisphere's leading rugby union team and "that has to be made up of WA talent".
"If we can, in some way, shape or form, inspire the next generation of WA kids to pick up a rugby ball and play the game then I think we've left a positive legacy," he said.
"We are delighted to have AFGRI on board to do so."
Hailing from regional Queensland, Western Force scrum half Ian Prior knows first-hand the important role sport plays beyond the city.
Mr Prior said he was grateful for AFGRI's support and excited to take rugby union to country WA, meet the residents and build a strong connection to community.
"The regions can be quite isolating, especially if you live onfarm - it is just you, your family and maybe your neighbours," Mr Prior said.
"But that's the beauty of sport and rugby union, it brings everyone together from all walks of life.
"As a kid, I remember watching a rugby player, having a conversation and kicking the ball with them and that's what really started my love for the game.
"I hope I can now do the same - once you start playing, it is with you for life."
