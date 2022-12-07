Farm Weekly
Home/News

Andrew Whitelaw says don't be sure the basis is narrowing

By Andrew Whitelaw, Manager Market Insights, Episode 3
December 8 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is the basis narrowing?

THE basis for Australian wheat has been negative for much of the past two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.