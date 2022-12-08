Farm Weekly
WOA's Buntine Protein targets protein market

By Shannon Beattie
December 8 2022 - 4:00pm
Wide Open Agriculture managing director Ben Cole with the Buntine Protein pilot plant.

WIDE Open Agriculture's (WOA) pilot plant has successfully produced a consistent specification of Buntine Protein, with samples produced from the plant having already been sent to six targeted customers including global ingredient distributors and leading plant-based food and drink companies.

