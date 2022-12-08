WIDE Open Agriculture's (WOA) pilot plant has successfully produced a consistent specification of Buntine Protein, with samples produced from the plant having already been sent to six targeted customers including global ingredient distributors and leading plant-based food and drink companies.
Those samples have been sent in multiple packages, up to one kilogram, along with technical application guidelines for Buntine Protein's use to create plant-based milk, yoghurt and noodle recipes.
Jay Albany, chief executive officer of WOA's commercial arm Dirty Clean Food, said in November last year the company announced it would accelerate its investment into the fast-growing plant-based protein market.
"We are pleased to confirm that early commercial interest has been extremely positive as we aim to take share in a forecast market of US$36 billion by 2028," Mr Albany said.
WOA's pilot plant has successfully produced Buntine Protein on a consistent basis.
The production is meeting WOA's expectations on protein concentration, colour, flavour and gelation properties.
The pilot plant is now shifting into the ramp-up phase of production and WOA's technical and operational experience has been documented into standard operating procedures, allowing repeatable daily production.
WOA managing director Ben Cole said they have hit their guidance and optimised the pilot-scale production of Buntine Protein.
"Armed with this incredible achievement, we are positively engaging with existing and new potential customers to negotiate offtake and partnership agreements," Dr Cole said.
Over the past two quarters, WOA has engaged in successful business development with potential off-take and partnering companies located in Australia, Europe, North America and Asia.
The discussions remain positive based on Buntine Protein's attributes of high protein, neutral flavour, colour, non-GMO status and gelation properties, with sampling discussions progressing with more 25 companies.
"The structure of the partnership agreements being investigated include licensing, joint venture and contract manufacturing opportunities," Dr Cole said.
"WOA is highly protective of its proprietary intellectual property (IP) and has engaged experienced patent and IP legal advisors."
