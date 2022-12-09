THE CBH Group has joined forces with TRANSAFE WA as iNSTRUCKTA!'s newest gold safety partner.
iNSTRUCKTA! is a big, purple customised semi-trailer that aims to educate current and future road users on how to safely interact with trucks on the road.
CBH's contribution of $25,000 on behalf of WA growers will go towards supporting iNSTRUCKTA! to visit schools and community events within graingrowing areas where participants will be encouraged to:
Climb up into the prime mover to experience first-hand where a truck driver sits and to see what they can and can't see.
Sit in one of 10 real truck seats and be immersed in real-life situations - overtaking, turning trucks, blind spots and cutting in - through the power of wireless VR headsets.
Interact with various road safety videos and quizzes, before being encouraged to pledge to do their part in reducing the road toll.
TRANSAFE WA executive officer Robin Sharpe is grateful for the support from the CBH Group.
"CBH has taken the time and energy to invest in our vision of a safe, professional and sustainable road transport industry that protects its employees and the broader community," Mr Sharpe said.
"CBH's sponsorship is integral to our ability to deliver our road transport industry safety initiatives like iNSTRUCKTA! which is our dedicated Western Australian safety truck resource."
CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said this partnership was a step forward in making regional WA roads safer for all.
"Each year we see a large increase of heavy vehicles on country roads during the busy harvest period," Mr Daw said.
"We are pleased to partner with iNSTRUCKTA! to educate Western Australian drivers on how to drive safely around trucks."
