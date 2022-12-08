Farm Weekly
Western Wool Centre demand dries up

By Mal Gill
December 9 2022 - 9:00am
Reduced demand for WA wool

ANY wool market boost a leaders' handshake last month may have provided, disappeared last week when major Chinese cities, including Shanghai, went back into COVID lockdown.

