Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Steer calves top $2070 at WALSA weaner sale, Boyanup

By Rob Francis
December 9 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rick and Margaret Della Sale, Mullalyup, looking over a pen of their Limousin-Shorthorn cross steers that sold for $1837.

THE combined agent's WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last Wednesday recovered the sizeable drop in values at Tuesday's unweaned sale, with many agents assessing the rise to be around $200, giving resounding support to the weaning protocol advocates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.