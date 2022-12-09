NUTRIEN Livestock's annual mated first-cross heifer sale was the place to be last Thursday at the Boyanup saleyards.
The prestigious female sale had a total of 202 PTIC heifers on offer, selling to a 98 per cent overall clearance rate under the hammer and to an overall average of $2945.
The Angus-Friesian PTIC heifers again dominated the yarding this year with 181 head, accompanied by a selection of eight Red Angus PTIC heifers and 12 Montbeliarde PTIC heifers and Black Dog Ride charity heifer Clementine 14.
Broken down, the Angus-Friesian PTIC heifers averaged $2931, Red Angus PTIC heifers $3250 and Montbeliarde PTIC heifers averaged $2650.
It was an opportunity for buyers to secure high quality mated females that are genuine first cross bucket-reared heifers that were specifically selected on conformation, style and femininity.
The eye-catching line-up of heifers attracted a crowd of 35 registered buyers predominantly from the South West region.
Black Dog Ride heifer Clementine 14 again took to the ring to open the sale, with all funds from its sale donated to the Black Dog Ride initiative which raises awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention.
Black Dog Ride charity general manager Lawson Dixon said it was a highlight for the charity every year.
"All of the sale proceeds from the heifer with no commission what-so-ever goes into the Black Dog gift fund," Mr Dixon said.
"From there all of the proceeds go back into the community as grants."
The beautiful blue roan Shorthorn-Friesian heifer is in calf to Unison Limousin bull Real Cracker and is due to calve in February 2023.
The heifer is donated annually by the Daubney family, Bannister Downs, Northcliffe, and is prepared by Peter and Judy Milton, Copplestone Charolais stud, Dardanup.
This year Clementine 14 was bid on successfully by Graham Butler and his wife Emy Velarde for $6000 and put it back up for sale using the $6000 bid as a kind donation to the Black Dog Ride charity.
Clementine 14 was then secured by the Haddon family, NL & E Haddon, Sabina River, for $6500.
The top-prices peaked at $3400 twice in the sale that followed.
Chapman Brook Pty Ltd, Warner Glen, offered 46 PTIC Angus-Friesian heifers and including the entirety of the Red Angus and Montbeliarde offering.
The first equal top-priced $3400 pen was reached by the second pen to sell on the day.
The pen of six Angus-Friesian PTIC heifers in calf to an Angus bull and due to calve from early February to mid-March were offered by Chapman Brook Pty Ltd and bought by TE Ayres, Albany.
The Ayres family also secured another pen of six Angus-Friesian heifers PTIC to a Limousin sire due to calve from early February to late March for $2800.
The second top-priced pen to sell for $3400 was also offered by Chapman Brook Pty Ltd in the Red Angus PTIC heifers offering.
Paying the sum was Mark Jolliffe, Jolliffe Family Trust, Wilyabrup, for a pen of five Red Angus heifers PTIC to an Angus bull and due to calve from early February to mid-March.
Mr Jolliffe said he was pleased with his purchases and loved the Red Angus breed.
"I really like the first-cross Red Angus females with a Simmental bull over them," Mr Jolliffe said.
"Their progeny are always good doers.
"I would like to see more of the Red Angus breed at the local sales in future."
Mr Jolliffe went on to buy the final pen of the day, a pen of six Montbeliarde-Friesian PTIC heifers in calf to an Angus sire and due to calve from early February to mid-March.
The second top-priced pen wasn't far behind peaking at $3300 for five Angus-Friesian heifers offered by the Haddon family, NL & E Haddon, Sabina River.
The buyer of this quality pen was GC & CA Brown, Nannup, taking home the quality heifers which are AI mated and backed up by an Angus bull and will be ready to drop calves from mid-February to mid-May.
The Brown family also bought a pen of six Angus-Friesian heifers for $3200 which are PTIC to an Angus sire and due to calve from early February to mid-March, offered by Chapman Brook Pty Ltd.
Volume buyers in the sale Mirreanda Pty Ltd, Vasse, managed to secure four pens during the sale.
Its top-priced pen of $3100 was for a pen of six Angus-Friesian heifers PTIC to an Angus sire and due to calve from early February to mid-March, offered by Chapman Brook Pty Ltd.
The Vasse buyers continued to buy an additional pen of seven Angus-Friesian heifers at $2650, a pen of three Red Angus-Friesian heifers at $3000 and a pen of six Montbeliarde-Friesian heifers at $2700.
Securing three pens throughout the sale was Murray Vale Farm, Brunswick, paying a top of $2800, twice, both for pens of six Angus-Friesian heifers PTIC to Angus sires, offered by KM, EJ & LK MacDonald.
READ MORE:
They rounded out their sales with a third pen offered by the same vendor in which they paid $2600 for Angus-Friesian heifers.
Also purchasing three pens at the saleyards was MJ & CS Scott, Elgin, paying a top of $3000 for a pen of six Angus-Friesian heifers offered by Kitchen Farms, Boyanup, AI and naturally bred to an Angus sire.
The Scotts rounded out their purchases with a pen of six Angus-Friesian heifers at $2700, offered by Clews Asset Management Pty Ltd and a pen of the same breed offered by the same vendor, paying $2750 for a pen of six heifers.
D Dagostino & Son, Harvey, took home a team of five quality Angus-Friesian heifers offered by GW & EJ Kirk for $2800 and another for $2200 from the same vendor.
Volume vendor Steven Noakes, Chapman Brook Pty Ltd, was pleased with how his cattle sold in the sale.
"We are happy with the result we achieved at the sale today," Mr Noakes said.
"We aim to use good bulls that breed good cattle."
Mr Noakes said they sourced their AI straws from Genetics Australia.
What the agent said:
NUTRIEN Livestock South West livestock manager Mark McKay was very pleased with the outcome of the sale.
"The sale was very good," Mr McKay said.
"I also believe the female prices were almost on par compared with last year's sale which is very positive."
Mr McKay said when he viewed the cattle prior to the sale he couldn't believe the great condition they were in.
"The vendors need to take a lot of credit out of this sale," he said.
"The cattle presentation was magnificent.
"All of the cattle were in good condition and I think the results reflected this."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.