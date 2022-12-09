The Shorthorn-Friesian charity heifer, Clementine 14, due to calve in February 2023 offered by the Daubney Family, Bannister Downs Dairy, Northcliffe, prepared by Peter and Judy Milton sold to $6500 to the Haddon family, NL & E Haddon, Sabina River, with all of the sales proceeds donated to the Black Dog Ride. Pictured with the heifer held by Mr Milton is Nutrien Livestock South West livestock manager Mark McKay (left), Mat Daubney, Bannister Downs Dairy, Sue Mildwater with her parents (buyers) Neville and Elaine Haddon, Kellie Howard, Bella Nesbit, Dana Collins, Bannister Downs Dairy, Black Dog Ride charity general manager Lawson Dixon, Nicole Baranski and (obscured) Charli Parker, Bannister Downs Dairy.