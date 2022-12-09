Farm Weekly
Heifers sell for overall $2945 average

By Kyah Peeti
December 9 2022 - 4:00pm
Chapman Brook Pty Ltd, Warner Glen, offered a total of 46 Angus-Friesian heifers, PTIC to Angus bulls which sold to the sales $3400 top-price, twice, at the annual Nutrien Livestock Mated F1 Female sale at Boyanup last week. Standing with the $3400 equal top-priced pen of six heifers offered by Chapman Brook Pty Ltd and bought by TE Ayres, Albany, is Nutrien Livestock Busselton/Margaret River agent Jock Embry (left), vendor Steven Noakes, Chapman Brook Pty Ltd and Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Capel agent Chris Waddingham.

NUTRIEN Livestock's annual mated first-cross heifer sale was the place to be last Thursday at the Boyanup saleyards.

