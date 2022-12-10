NUTRIEN Harcourts held its annual real estate awards and conference over two days at Aloft Hotel, Rivervale, recently.
While plenty of industry and in-house learning and updates was on the agenda, it was also a forum to celebrate a successful year and to recognise some outstanding team and individual achievements, plus share a bit of Christmas cheer.
Nutrien Harcourts real estate national general manager Mark Brooke flew in from Melbourne to provide a national perspective and spend time with the team as it looked forward to 2023.
Nutrien Harcourts Geraldton sales representative Brad King won gold in the outstanding achievement award for overall sales, July 2021 to June 2022, with silver going to Adam Shields, Nutrien Harcourts, Adam Shields Realty, Gingin and bronze to Terry Norrish, Mid West region.
Winners of the residential/lifestyle gold sales award were Dennis and Leisia Davis, Denmark, with the silver going to Michael Greenwood, Kellerberrin.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.