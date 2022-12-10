Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

Nutrien Harcourts reflects on 2022

By Wendy Gould
December 10 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
At the Nutrien Harcourts annual real estate conference and awards night were Nutrien Harcourts real estate national general manager Mark Brooke (left), Melbourne, Nutrien Ag Solutions general manager north region west, Andrew Lindsay and Nutrien Harcourts real estate manager west, Darren Tapscott.

NUTRIEN Harcourts held its annual real estate awards and conference over two days at Aloft Hotel, Rivervale, recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.