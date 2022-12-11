Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA Govt secures air tankers for fire response

By Bree Swift
December 11 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Large air tankers are effective at building containment lines to stop the spread of bushfires.

TWO large air tankers (LATs) have been secured for WA ahead of what is expected to be a challenging bushfire season, boosting the State's firefighting capability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.