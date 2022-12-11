Farm Weekly
Martin Aldridge wants WA Govt to do more on the bushfire front

By Martin Aldridge, Emergency Services Spokesman, the Nationals Wa
Do more on the bushfire front

WITH the recently released Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council (AFAC) Seasonal Bushfire outlook forecasting this fire season will be just as severe as the previous season, I find it alarming we are entering another high-threat fire period without learning lessons from the previous two years.

