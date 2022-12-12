YOU can only be as prepared as you can for bushfire season in the Gascoyne.
Creating strategic fuel breaks, monitoring weather conditions daily, investing in onstation firefighting equipment and having a bushfire plan helps mitigate the risk.
Other than that, it is important to remain vigilant and in some cases leave the fire to run its course.
Meedo station owner Chris Higham knows all too well the impact bushfire season can have, after losing a considerable percentage of productive land, livestock and fencing.
Rainfall across the station in the months since has provided Ms Higham and husband Tim with some sweet relief on the road to recovery.
But as the warmer weather hits, the increased feed or fuel load - devoid of shrubbery - has turned into a fire risk.
"Last season was such a hot burn and the third time since we've moved to Meedo that area has been affected," Ms Higham said.
"It was the worst fire in terms of damage, the other fires were a cooler burn and this one was ferocious.
"Normally you go out onto a fire zone and it has been burnt black, but you can still see the trees and shrubs minus any leaf.
"Whereas the January and February bushfires completely razored it."
The Highams have had one grassfire this season which burnt an area unaffected by the last.
Thankfully, lower temperatures and enough moisture in the ground meant the blaze petered out.
Reflecting on the 2021/22 season, Ms Higham said communication was the biggest challenge, as pastoralists relied on two-way radios and satellite phones.
She said the topography of the country affected signal strength.
"Connecting to Starlink mobile service would enable good communication, which is important when relaying information."
Another issue Ms Higham raised was access to the National Disaster Relief and Recovery Grants for people in remote regions.
Despite the losses across the region, pastoral properties were ineligible for such assistance because part of the criteria was damage to public infrastructure - stations do not rely on these services.
"This is something that needs to be addressed, but probably never will be as we represent such a small percentage of the population," she said.
Ms Higham said the heightened cost of insurance was getting out of hand.
"We are no lone soldiers there, insurance has increased for everyone," she said.
Looking at what more could be done to help the Gascoyne tackle bushfire season, Ms Higham supported the idea of a rangeland specific bushfire bridge.
She said this would give pastoralists easier access to equipment, as opposed to sourcing it elsewhere.
"Most people jump on their graders and loaders to help everyone else anyway," Ms Higham said.
"In terms of a community, we have a very good one here."
Ms Higham said aerial support, such as water bombing, could also stop the fire from rapidly spreading.
"I know it is costly, but looking at the bigger picture it is probably cheaper if the fire gets going," she said.
"Last season, water bombing was used once the fire reached the Kennedy Range National Park."
