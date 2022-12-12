Working towards saleyard solutions

BOYANUP Saleyards are set to receive a new lease of life, after a 10-year lease agreement and conditional upgrades were announced recently.
It has been a long time coming for the Western Australian Livestock Salesmen's Association (WALSA), which is now inviting people to be part of the solution, not the problem.
"We are here, we are part of a wide industry and we are proud," said Elders State livestock and wool manager and WALSA chairman Dean Hubbard.
"Rather than jump to negative comments, try and be part of the conversation and solution."
WALSA has invested significant time and money to reach this point in a lease agreement, heralding a new era for the saleyards.
This has included engaging with numerous professionals for advice and to prepare management, capital improvement and environmental plans.
Mr Hubbard said the Shire of Capel had given the go ahead and was happy with the lengthy plans of improvement presented to them.
"Once we get the final lease, we can go to the implementation phase of the project," he said.
"It has been an exhausting process, which the Shire of Capel has supported us through.
"WALSA has meetings now about some indicative costs, then we can go seek funding from our parent companies."
Mr Hubbard said the government would not be providing a "red cent" to assist in any of the improvements.
He said that in itself was an indication of how serious WALSA were.
While there were draft plans to settle on, roofing and shading were at the top of the priority list.
WALSA already has plans in place as to what this would look like for shade cloth and hard roofing.
However, until it has a signed lease, it cannot move forward.
"I think people want action," Mr Hubbard said.
"We have reached a point where we are almost there."
Money has been set aside by WALSA to assist with the Boyanup Saleyards improvements.
However, in recent years there has been mounting pressure with a rise in building, construction and staffing costs.
Mr Hubbard said already, the association have sourced and paid for soft flooring, which was ready and waiting to be installed.
He said once WALSA received the executed lease, it would be pushing hard to reach stage one.
"It shouldn't take that long... can we put a date on it... probably not?,'' he said.
"Anyone trying to build at the moment would understand the delays are beyond our control."
Mr Hubbard also said there was intent to develop a new purpose-built facility remote from the town of Capel, but within the region.
He said WALSA was part of those conversations and would be keen to assist with that.
"WALSA is of the opinion - and the way the lease is written - is that it will not extend beyond 10 years,'' he said.
"If it does we are there, but we are prepared if it doesn't.
"We will have to be fiscally, economically responsible that with previous leases they've been an open ended option of renewal.
"This one is not, so we need to be mindful."
