WALSA welcomes Boyanup Saleyards lease extension

By Brooke Littlewood
December 12 2022 - 4:00pm
Working towards saleyard solutions

BOYANUP Saleyards are set to receive a new lease of life, after a 10-year lease agreement and conditional upgrades were announced recently.

