DPIRD hosts annual Grain Industry Day at Optus Stadium

By Shannon Beattie
December 14 2022 - 8:30pm
CSBP agronomist Angus McAlpine and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) research scientist Jackie Bucat.

THE newest research from the 2022 growing season was last week presented to a room full of 80 agronomists, scientists and other industry professionals at the annual Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Grain Industry Day.

