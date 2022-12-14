THE newest research from the 2022 growing season was last week presented to a room full of 80 agronomists, scientists and other industry professionals at the annual Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Grain Industry Day.
Now in its third year, the forum at Optus Stadium on December 6 gave DPIRD researchers the chance to present their latest findings.
The projects covered on the day were influenced by requests from agronomists on what their clients wanted to know, with what lies beneath the crops a particularly big focus and sessions presented on soil re-engineering, crop establishment post soil amelioration and the impact of soil amelioration on soil health.
Other sessions throughout the day included:
At the end of the day, attendees enjoyed canapes, beverages and a stunning view of the stadium at a sundowner sponsored by the Grower Group Alliance.
