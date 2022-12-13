IDEAS, innovation and personal stories about the importance and interconnectedness of soil and sustainable environments were shared and discussed by a sold-out audience at the State Library of Western Australia for World Soil Day early last week.
The event, presented by SoilsWest and the WA branch of Soil Science Australia, with support from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and the South West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub, featured panel sessions and individual presentations by some of WA's leading minds in soil science and agriculture.
SoilsWest co-director and associate professor for Industry Engagement in Agriculture at Murdoch University, Frances Hoyle said the diversity of topics, combined with the emerging and established voices, was key to its success and attraction of a notably varied audience of researchers, farmers, university students, industry, and government.
"A lot of us are used to hearing from similar voices, so to create a forum that had a focus on widening our lens and exploring a more holistic view of soil was a great achievement," professor Hoyle said.
"We hope that by recognising our shared capacity and common interest in tackling the major challenges facing our food and environmental systems here in WA and around the world we can foster better collaboration and have a bigger impact by working together."
Four themed sessions demonstrated how soil is a crucial component of many aspects of our lives that may at first glance seem disparate, but in practice rely upon and influence each other as a whole:
DPIRD principal research scientist and Soil Science Australia (WA branch) vice-president Tim Overheu said the opening session, led by the ARC Training Centre for Healing Country and professor Stephen van Leeuwen (Curtin University/BHP Indigenous chairman of biodiversity and environmental science), was inspiring for attendees and underlined the enormous potential and need for stronger partnerships and ways of working with Indigenous groups in environmental research, natural resource management and enterprise.
"To hear about the exciting work of the Healing Country team first-hand and learn about the pathways and opportunities to collaborate on future projects was of huge benefit to the audience and I'm sure will be for our communities when we start seeing the impact in changing practice for the better," professor Overheu said.
Christian Miller-Sabbioni, a research assistant with the Healing Country ARC Training Centre, hoped the panel would help open the door for interdisciplinary research and applications in the future.
"The key to unlocking Indigenous-led interdisciplinary research is relationship-building," Mr Miller-Sabbioni said.
"For relations to be sound there must be diplomacy, reciprocity, and ample time.
"Relationship-building is a form of nation-building."
The event also provided an opportunity for younger voices in the sector to have a seat at the table.
South West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub regional soil co-ordinator Jenni Clausen said it wasn't only the new knowledge presented that created value, but also the chance to raise questions and have discussions with new peers.
"That's the thing about World Soil Day, we get the chance to tell stories," Ms Clausen said.
"Sometimes it's easy to forget it's the relationships and connections that are what lead to real change on the ground."
Breaking up the day's presentations was a showing of submissions for a video competition featuring short clips from around the world and WA, with all three audience-voted prize winners being under-18 entries.
World Soil Day was established by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation in 2014 and is held annually on December 5 to raise awareness and focus attention on the importance of healthy soil and advocating for sustainable management of soil resources.
