World Soil Day celebrated at State Library of WA

December 13 2022 - 8:30pm
The Roots Run Deep panel session at the World Soil Day event held at the State Library of Western Australia last week. Photo credit: OpenFarm.

IDEAS, innovation and personal stories about the importance and interconnectedness of soil and sustainable environments were shared and discussed by a sold-out audience at the State Library of Western Australia for World Soil Day early last week.

