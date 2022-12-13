Farm Weekly
Home/News

DPIRD talks up future oat demand

By Shannon Beattie
December 14 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DPIRD project manager Kirsty Lawson

WITH the oat industry expected to increase in value by $7 billion globally over the next decade, expansion of the cereal in Western Australia's cropping systems is set to be a key focus for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) moving forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.