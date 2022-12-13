WITH the oat industry expected to increase in value by $7 billion globally over the next decade, expansion of the cereal in Western Australia's cropping systems is set to be a key focus for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) moving forward.
As was explained at the DPIRD Grains Industry Day last week, the global oat industry is worth about $9b and has been tipped to reach $16b by 2032.
However, oats are often seen as the less attractive sibling to wheat and barley, primarily because it is still priced as a feed grain for animal consumption, rather than for humans.
The State government identified benefits in elevating oats beyond their place as a niche crop and last year committed just over $10 million to the Processed Oat Partnership (POP).
DPIRD project manager Kirsty Lawson said a key reason for the government's interest in the development of the industry was that oat processors in WA had access to Australia's largest primary source of oats and are closer to large Asian markets.
"Our oats are naturally sun-ripened, our grain handling system has a clean and green reputation internationally, and our oats have an attractive, bright, white colour which is low in moisture and that is attractive to our customers," Ms Lawson said.
"On top of that, our growers responsibly manage insecticide, fungicide and herbicide use to ensure there are no residues in the harvested hay or grain, and our hot and dry weather at harvest means growers do not have to chemically desiccate their crops."
Every oat producing country is working towards similar outcomes - high yielding crops, better glucan levels, ideal oil content for local processors, finding varieties best suited to the local environment and the need for minimal inputs and chemical intervention.
All of these aims are constrained on a global level by lack of information on the impact of genetic, environmental and management factors.
Those constraints are what the POP hopes to address by bringing together oat industry stakeholders from across the supply chain with the aim of growing the oat milling industry over the next 20 years.
"The POP is very much industry led as we need industry to have skin in the game in order to make it work," Ms Lawson said.
"It will not provide a short-term fix but does ensure private sector research, industry and government stakeholders are all heading towards the same long term goals."
The POP has three main aims centred around increasing grain yield and the hectares sown, increasing WA production of processed oats and capturing a greater share of growing international demand for oat products.
To do that, WA needs to produce oat products demanded by high value international markets and make sure oat growers can supply oats to meet that increased demand.
"Any individual competent in our oat industry cannot experience real growth without the consideration of other stakeholders in the supply chain," Ms Lawson said.
"The POP provides strategic overview and direction to support industry to maximise growth potential."
Projects currently funded by the POP include researching genetic solutions to septoria which is a disease found in 90pc of oat paddocks surveyed in WA, adding more Australian oat varieties to the international pan-genome project and looking at the drivers of better glucan in milling oats.
"World class scientists, researchers, industry development specialists and oat growers in WA are supporting POP projects," Ms Lawson said.
"Their support, passion and expertise will give us the best chance of success."
