First WA citrus export to Thailand in 20 years

December 15 2022 - 9:00am
Northern Valley Packers director Shane Kay and DPIRD principal trade consultant Fiona Goss with oranges at the business Bindoon packhouse ready to be shipped to Thailand.

The first shipment in 20 years of Western Australian citrus has been exported to Thailand, destined for supermarket shelves in Bangkok.

