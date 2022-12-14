Labor MP for the South West Region Jackie Jarvis has been announced as the State's new Agriculture and Food Minister.
The co-owner of a vineyard in the State's South West, Ms Jarvis will be the Minister responsible for Agriculture and Food, Forestry, and Small Business, replacing retiring MP Alannah MacTiernan, while Wanneroo MLA and former teacher Sabine Winton has been named the new Minister for Child Protection, Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence, Community Services, and the new portfolio of Early Childhood Education.
In the Premier's cabinet reshuffle, Roger Cook adds the Hydrogen Industry portfolio to his responsibilities.
After nearly 10 years in the Education portfolio - including six years as Minister for Education and
Training - Sue Ellery will now take on the portfolios of Finance, Commerce, and Women's Interests.
Tony Buti will take on the Education portfolio, in addition to Aboriginal Affairs, and Citizenship and Multicultural Interests.
Simone McGurk takes on the portfolios of Training, Water, and Youth after former Water Minister Dave Kelly was dumped from cabinet.
Don Punch adds Regional Development to Disability Services, Fisheries, and Seniors and Ageing.
Reece Whitby adds the Racing and Gaming portfolio to Environment and Climate Action, while Stephen Dawson has been appointed as Minister for Innovation and the Digital Economy, along with Emergency Services, Medical Research, and Volunteering.
Ms Jarvis relocated from Perth to Margaret River in 1996 where she founded Jarvis Estate Vineyard with her husband, Matt, who now manages the vineyard.
Speaking to Farm Weekly in October last year, Ms Jarvis said like other farmers, they had experienced years where they lost crops and had to deal with uncertainty.
"Our years in farming have taught us resilience and how to adapt to change," Ms Jarvis said.
With a background in the banking industry, after the youngest of their three children began school Ms Jarvis forged a career in workforce development for the agricultural sector, connecting farmers to mainly backpacker workers through the Commonwealth government funded 'Harvest Trail' program.
"I had been managing our on-farm HR and understood the challenges of managing a seasonal workforce for many years and I was able to successfully apply that experience to a new career," Ms Jarvis said.
She worked for what was formerly the Department of Agriculture and Food, Western Australia (DAFWA) DAFWA from August 2016 and after the State election in March 2017 was seconded to the office of Minister MacTiernan, serving as her policy advisor for nine months and left that role to join the RRR Women's Network of WA as their chief executive.
In August 2019 Ms Jarvis was offered a position with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) in the agribusiness development team and stepped down from that role in December 2020 when she was preselected as an election candidate and formally resigned immediately after the March 2021 State election.
READ MORE:
Ms Jarvis first joined the WA Labor Party in 2005 and contested the seat of Forrest in the 2010 Federal election but was defeated by Liberal MP Nola Marino.
"I came from a working-class background - my mum was a cleaner and my dad was a builder's labourer - and I saw value in ensuring all workers had secure and safe workplaces," Ms Jarvis said.
"I also felt the Labor party was best placed to ensure that everyone in our community had the chance to contribute to our society in a dignified and constructive way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.