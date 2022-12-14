Farm Weekly
New ag minister announced in cabinet reshuffle

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:31pm, first published 1:20pm
Labor member for the South West region Jackie Jarvis being sworn into parliament in May 2021.

Labor MP for the South West Region Jackie Jarvis has been announced as the State's new Agriculture and Food Minister.

