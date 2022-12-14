THE Elders Springing Heifer Sale delivered a welcomed positive result at Boyanup last week.
Amid a softening trend in the Australian beef market, South West and lower Great Southern cow-calf producers took a long-term outlook and bid with confidence for their replacement breeders.
The 31st annual sale saw vendors present an even catalogue of 508 beautifully quiet, roomy and productive PTIC first cross heifers, AI or naturally joined to Limousin and Angus bulls with a vet certified maximum calving period of 12 weeks.
At the end of selling, Elders auctioneer Pearce Watling and the South West team sold 497 heifers under the hammer for an overall average of $3175, with values topping at an impressive $4100.
The two overlooked pens of heifers were quickly sold following the sale to complete a total clearance.
Compared to last year's event, numbers were down and values were also back, albeit only marginally given the current climate highlighting the successful results.
The overall average dipped by $100 from last year's record average of $3275 from 729 heifers to sell.
Elders South West livestock manager and sale co-ordinator Michael Carroll said it was an outstanding line-up of synchronised and bull mated first cross PTIC heifers.
"The heifers were well sought after from the South West and Great Southern region after many of the buyers received good prices for their calves that are from cows purchased from previous Elders Supreme Heifer sales," Mr Carroll said.
"The vendors do a professional job of selecting, joining and preparing the heifers especially for this sale and the heifers presented very well on the back of a good spring season.
"Thank you to the vendors, buyers and underbidders."
Elders, Donnybrook representative Mr Watling said it was a good solid sale and a positive result for the WA beef industry.
"Presentation of the heifers was outstanding and among the most even line-ups of heifers seen at the sale, from start to finish they were very even with no tail," Mr Watling said.
"There was good buying contingency with repeat buyers from the South West and Albany/Denmark region again on the back of a good year for F1 cow calf producers."
Angus-Friesian
Making up 85pc of the catalogue, Angus-Friesian heifers were again the dominant description in the sale with nine vendors offering 508 black PTIC heifers.
At the completion of the large Angus-sired run, 497 heifers were sold under the auction hammer for an average of $3072 with the two overlooked pens of heifers swiftly snapped up following the sale.
This was down $166 on average compared to last year's sale where 625 Angus-Friesian heifers sold for an average of $3238.
Long-time vendor KS & EN Roberts & Son, Elgin, was again the volume vendor with a total heifer draft comprising 187 PTIC heifers representing five breeds including 110 Angus-Friesian heifers syncro AI and naturally mated to Limousin bulls.
It wasn't until the Roberts' second round of syncro AI mated heifers when the market spiked, breaking the $4000 mark to reach the top price of $4100.
Graham Ayres, Graham Ayres Livestock, Bornholm, secured his first two pens each of seven syncro mated heifers each due to calve to a Limousin bull from January 20 for 20 days for $4100 and $4000.
He later added two pens of eight heifers each from the Roberts draft of the same description for $3500 and $3300.
Mr Ayres said due to time management he required the tight calving period of the syncro mated heifers.
He said he turns his baby beef off at about 10-11 months of age to the supermarket trade aiming for 250kg dressed weight, while some also go through the Mt Barker saleyards.
The heifers are rejoined to Doug and Dani Giles' Quicksilver Charolais bulls in April for an early February calving, a stud he has been supporting for the past 18 years.
Mr Ayres said he liked the quiet Quicksilver bulls and the Giles family are great to deal with.
Elders Margaret River agent Alec Williams, representing a consistent buyer at the top-end of the market for his replacement first cross heifers Graham Payne, GE Payne, Nillup, was the other buyer to pay to $4000 for their selections, bid for eight syncro mated Angus-Friesian heifers from the Roberts' draft with the tight 20-day calving period.
Another regular buyer at the top of the market the Carroll family, Tirano Farms, Nannup, went to script collecting two pens of the Roberts' syncro mated Angus-Friesian heifers, but perhaps their most special purchase was a single classy blue roan heifer due to calve to a Limousin bull from February 1 to April 26, offered by KL & AJ Jilley, Boyanup, for $3900.
FH Weight & Co, Youngs Siding, was also among this buying company paying $3800 and $3500 for two pens of the Roberts syncro mated heifers with the 20-day calving period.
The Jilleys have been long-time supporters of the sale and were the next biggest vendor with a team of 95 Angus-Friesian heifers due to calve for 12 weeks to a Limousin bull from February 1.
MG & JC Bennett, Gelorup, secured the first three consecutive pens of Jilley heifers paying from $3000 to $3400, while Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup, secured four pens of Angus-Friesian heifers for Tarpunda Grazing, Ferguson, including two lines from the Jilley draft and the other two from RC & CD Barbetti, Bunbury.
SALE SUMMARY
Nannup vendors LM & EA Crouch offered a team of 70 Angus-Friesian heifers due to calve to an Angus bull for nine weeks from February 1 with Alba Rosa Trading, Manjimup, collecting two pens costing to their $3300 equal top price, while BL & SJ Nairn, Albany, also collected two pens of the Crouch's heifers.
BW & RB Ridley, Brunswick, presented a team of 52 Angus-Friesian heifers due to calve to Angus bulls for 10 weeks from February 6 which sold to $3200 to LE & AG Wolfe, Youngs Siding, for eight heifers and Tandar Pty Ltd, Busselton, secured two pens of the Ridleys' heifers.
Long-time vendor Milners Farm, Busselton, offered 22 Angus-Friesian heifers to calve from January 19 for 10 weeks with original buyers at the sale OM Dunnet & Co, Nannup, again paying their top prices at $3400 and $3300 for two pens.
Murray Grey-Friesian
An eye-catching draft of 22 PTIC Murray Grey-Friesian heifers were offered by the Roberts family which attracted competition to average $3414.
After last year's belter of a sale where Murray Greys set a new $4350 sale record, the breed's average took the sharpest hit down $469 from last year where 37 heifers averaged $3883.
Long-time supporters of the Murray Grey influence in their replacement heifers the Weight family collected the opening line of seven heifers syncro AI mated to a Limousin bull and due to calve from January 20 for 20 days for the breed's top price of $3500.
The Weights market their vealers through the Mt Barker saleyards and rejoin their breeders to Morrisvale Limousin bulls at a similar time.
Chris Waddingham, Nutrien Livestock, Capel and D Manning Family Trust, Keysbrook, each paid $3400 for Murray Grey heifers with the same breeding for drafts of seven and four heifers respectively, while Nino Vizzari, Mundijong, rounded out the greys with a $3300 bid for four heifers with a natural joining to a Limousin bull to calve from February 10 for four weeks.
Hereford-Friesian
The baldy Hereford-Friesian heifers are a fan favourite with some buyers but unfortunately numbers were well down on last year's sale with the Roberts family offering 21 PTIC heifers in four pens which sold for a $3214 average.
This was down just $60 on last year's average of $3274 where 65 heifers were offered and sold.
Consistent buyer at the top of the market for baldy heifers GE Payne, again through Mr Williams, paid the breed's $3400 top price for the opening pen of six heifers syncro AI mated to a Limousin and due to calve for 20 days from January 20.
Hopkins Pastoral Holdings, Chapman Hill, secured two pens paying to $3200 for a pen of six heifers of the same description, while DV Brockman, Cowaramup, outlaid $3100 for four heifers, also with the same joining details.
Shorthorn-Friesian
Shorthorn cross returned to the sale with the quality offering of 25 blue roan and red PTIC Shorthorn-Friesian heifers in four pens offered by the Roberts family selling for an average of $3192.
The breed's $3500 top price was paid by Brad and Nicky McGinty, BP & NC McGinty, Catterick, for the first pen of six blue roan heifers syncro AI mated to a Unison Limousin bull and due to calve for 20 days from January 20.
David Lindberg, Elders Albany, paid $3200 for the following pen of six heifers of the same description.
Return buyers EW & ME Busby, Courtenay, picked the next two pens of red heifers for $3100 and $3000 which were syncro mated and backed up to the Limousin bull due to calve for seven weeks from January 20.
Speckle Park-Friesian
Speckle Parks made their breed debut at the sale in style with the Roberts family presenting two excellent pens of PTIC Speckle Park-Friesian heifers syncro AI mated and backed up to a Unison Limousin bull to calve from January 20 to March 10.
While there was only two pens, they claimed the sale's breed average stakes at $3478.
The McGintys returned to the clerking sheets when they paid the $3700 top price for the first pen of four heifers to top the sale's values for the other breeds.
Mr McGinity said he liked the British breed cross
in their females as they worked towards increased evenness and consistency in their herd.
"Easy doing and they don't fall away once they've calved," Mr McGinity said.
"We have purchased the Shorthorn heifers in the past and know what they can produce with the Euro-British breed-Friesian calf well-muscled but still having finishing ability."
The Speckle Park heifers will be rejoined to a Tara Shorthorn bull and the Shorthorn heifers to an ET-bred Speckle Park bull in early May next year to calve again in early February 2024.
The other pen of five heifers was knocked down to Williams Bay Farm for $3300.
