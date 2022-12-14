This pen of four Speckle Park-Friesian heifers syncro AI mated and backed up to a Limousin bull to calve from January 20 to March 10, 2023, offered by KS & EN Roberts, Elgin, topped the values for the other breeds in the sale at $3700. With the heifers were Elders Capel representative and sale co-ordinator Rob Gibbings (left), vendors Loretta and Michael Roberts and buyers Brad and Nicky McGinty, BP & NC McGinty, Catterick.