Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Elders Springing Heifer Sale tops $4100 at Boyanup

By Kane Chatfield
December 15 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Values topped at $4100 at this years Elders Springing Heifer Sale at Boyanup last week and with the top-priced pen of seven PTIC Angus-Friesian heifers syncro AI mated to a Limousin bull to calve from January 20 to February 9, 2023, offered by KS & EN Roberts & Co, Elgin, were Elders Boyanup representative and sale co-ordinator Alex Roberts (left), buyer Graham Ayres, Graham Ayres Livestock, Bornholm, Elders auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling, Nutrien Livestock, Albany representative Michael Lynch and vendor Michael Roberts.

THE Elders Springing Heifer Sale delivered a welcomed positive result at Boyanup last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.