ELDERS offered a large number of unweaned calves in a special feeder sale as part of the weekly trade cattle sale at Boyanup last week.
Values hovered around recent lower results, with steer calves reaching $1918 for heavy cattle and 594c/kg on the best of the lightweights.
Weaner heifers sold to $1543 and 428c/kg.
Comparing average results could be misleading as the last sale of young cattle were weaned calves without any older trade types offered, but compared to the previous week's trade sale, which included numerous weaners as well, the figures are very comparable.
The top steer price was achieved in the third pen sold, eight Angus steers of 452kg from E & P Cronin Partnership, that went to Daniel Delaney Livestock Services (DLS) at 424c/kg to cost $1918.
A pen of 12 steers weighing 426kg from R & R Robertson, Capel, went to DLS for $1798, followed by another eight Angus of 446kg from LG & RJ Pitter that cost $1874 at 420c/kg.
Among the many lines clerked to DLS were five steers weighing 457kg from Lean & Green Produce costing $1910 when selling at 418c/kg.
Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup, took a pen of the Lean & Green Produce steers with the 414kg steers reaching 414c/kg also to cost $1714.
Five pens of quality Angus sold by GM & MA Kilrain, Manjimup, topped at $1732 when Lexden Park, Capel, bid to 562c/kg for the steers weighing 308kg.
Welldon Beef took the first of the Kilrain steers weighing 370kg costing $1721 at 464c/kg, later adding three sold by DM & MA Dawson weighing 355kg that made $1491 at 420c/kg.
Lexden Park outlaid the top price of 594c/kg, paid for 12 black steers from SF &AM Goldsack with the 289kg steers returning $1720.
Lightweight calves sold account King Springs Farm Trust were popular, topping at $1452 and 550c/kg, paid by Mr Roberts for five weighing 264kg.
Elders agents Rob Gibbings, Cameron Harris and Jacques Martinson all added support and secured pens of cattle for clients.
Trucked from Busselton, Hereford-Red Angus cross steers weighing 367kg cost L & S Maiolo, Donnybrook, $1697, when bidding to 462c/kg, with these sold by RJ & SG Lord.
Accumulating numbers in small lots was JG Fry, Brunswick, with one of the dearer pens being three Murray Grey steers weighing 373kg from Ross Scurria Pastoral costing $1418 at 380c/kg.
The last pen of beef steers from J & I Cilemanoff, Manjimup, sold for $1627 when Welldon Beef bid to 510kg for the 319kg grey steers.
Other good returns late in the steers included $1651 for four sold by DM & MA Dawson to Welldon Beef, which also paid $1728 for a line of six Charolais from TG Wrigglesworth, Cowaramup.
Heifers trucked from Nillup topped the females when Greg Jones paid the top of $1543 at 404c/kg for the 382kg cattle sold by DJ & HM Reid.
The opening pen of heifers sold by E & P Cronin weighed 403kg and went to the bid of Adam Becker Livestock, with the six selling for $1532 and 380c/kg.
Limousin cross heifers from Cavoto Brothers, Donnybrook, made the top of 428c/kg when the 10 heifers weighing 341kg sold to Mr Roberts to cost $1461.
READ MORE:
He later paid $1452 at 404c/kg for eight Charolais heifers from Mr Kerr.
John Piscioneri, Bunbury, bid to 388c/kg to secure the ten Murray Grey cross heifers from JW & JC Kruger, Busselton, with the 337kg cattle costing $1307.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID:
ELDERS South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said it was a good yarding of feeder cattle.
"There was good support from feeders and local graziers on the calves but prices were somewhat subdued," Mr Carroll said.
"With the huge amount of young cattle going through the system, values were in line with recent sales at Boyanup."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.