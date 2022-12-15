Farm Weekly
DPIRD Grains Industry Day drills into crop emissions

By Shannon Beattie
December 15 2022 - 2:00pm
DPIRD research scientist Jackie Bucat.

WHILE it is well-known that methane from livestock is the largest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions onfarm, broadacre farming is not without its culprits and nitrogen fertilisers are the biggest offenders.

