AS 2022 draws to a close, it is time to reflect on the year that saw the Liebe Group continue its success and celebrate 25 years of local research, development and extension.
As another record harvest continues across the region, the group looks back on the projects, workshops and events that brought new opportunities and information to members in the Dalwallinu and surrounding regions.
The first event of the year saw growers come together for a GrainGrowers Limited sponsored AgChats workshop focusing on factors behind poor lupin germination.
The AgChats Series was once again a success, marking its third year offering learning opportunities to 65 locals across a range of locally relevant topics.
In March, the Crop Updates and Trials Review Day welcomed many members and agribusiness to review the previous season and look towards the upcoming year.
More than 70 engaged participants gathered together for in-depth discussions, highlighting the results and key outcomes from the 2021 trial sites across the Liebe region.
It was another great year for the Women's Field Day with 141 rural women from across the State attending at the Dalwallinu Recreation Centre to hear presentations on a range of topics relevant to women in agricultural businesses.
Key note speaker Caroline Ashby travelled to Dalwallinu to speak on how she had utilised hard work and determination to achieve great things.
The Liebe Group's 2022 Main Trial Site at north Miling was home to 15 research trials, boasting an attendance of more than 150 growers and industry representatives for the group's annual Spring Field Day in September.
Marquee sessions saw local grower Bob Nixon, #6Bs Brad Millsteed, and Rabobank's Dennis Voznesenski provide attendees with a look into break crops and biodiversity, managing mental health and global market outlooks.
Members also had the opportunity to be involved in two grower-focused tours.
Eight Liebe women hopped on a bus tour to Perth and the Peel region, visiting many diversified ag-based businesses, and nine growers took a three-day round-trip from Dalwallinu to Yuna looking at different trials and farm businesses.
The Liebe Group continues to build and maintain strong relationships with research and industry partners to provide relevant information to farm business members.
Completing the year, the Liebe Group will be busy finalising the Local Research and Development Book containing the results from more than 28 trials and projects from the region.
This book will be available for members in early 2023.
As the group makes its way into another year, the planning of various events is well underway, including Trials Review Day and AGM to kickstart the year, followed by the GRDC Research Updates in mid-March which the group is hosting.
In addition, the Liebe Group is looking forward to implementing the 2023 research program, particularly for the Main Trial Site which will be returning to Jibberding.
The Liebe Group is a progressive grower driven group, working together to facilitate grower driven research, development and extension to support its members to be profitable and sustainable.
The group would like to thank all partners, members and supporters who were part of its success in 2022.
