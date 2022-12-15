Farm Weekly
Home/News

Liebe Group celebrates 25 years in 2022

December 15 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Main Trial Site hosted more than 150 people at the annual Spring Field Day in September.

AS 2022 draws to a close, it is time to reflect on the year that saw the Liebe Group continue its success and celebrate 25 years of local research, development and extension.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.