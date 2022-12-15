Farm Weekly
Home/News

Shire of Derby-West Kimberley seeks flooded road solutions

By Bree Swift
Updated December 16 2022 - 11:15am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road flood nightmare

IF you live in Western Australia's far north, you always know there's a possibility that some of the roads could be cut off by floods during the wet season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.