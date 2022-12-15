Road flood nightmare

IF you live in Western Australia's far north, you always know there's a possibility that some of the roads could be cut off by floods during the wet season.
However this reality has become an expectation for the longstanding pastoral owners and community members living in the Shire of Derby-West Kimberley, which has the most single lane bridges in the State.
Derby Shire Council president Geoff Haerewa recalls the monumental floods of December 2018 and January 2019, where roads in and out of the town were cut off and supplies had to be flown in by helicopter.
"We were in dire straits and down to about four days of fuel for our power stations," Mr Haerewa said.
"I think there was about $100 million damage from those floods, so it was a pretty significant event."
Without fail, each year the Shire of Derby applies for the Disaster Recover Funding Arrangements WA (DRFAWA) to help fix their roads which are inevitably damaged by the wet season that runs from November to April.
Funded by the Commonwealth, the DRFAWA application process for roads incorporates an assessment by Main Roads and the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES), with the department confirming whether an event is deemed eligible.
However Mr Haewera said it was often a lengthy process to have their roads reinstated, with the whole process sometimes taking two to three years.
"As soon as an emergency event is called, we apply for that funding because it is an extremely frustrating process," he said.
"I think the government expects the local council to cop the costs prior to the work being funded, but we simply can't afford that, so we are trying to advocate for the Federal government to spend more money on particular parts of our roads to alleviate having to fix them every year and allow greater accessibility."
With every transport route critical for those living and travelling in the region, the Shire of Derby can be accessed by air through three airports - the Fitzroy Crossing Airport which services light aircraft including the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) for the township, the RAAF Base Curtin, a joint use military air base and civil airport about 35 kilometres south east of Derby and Derby Airport, a light aircraft airport which can land anything up to a 75 seater jet.
The Shire has been campaigning for the return of direct flights to Perth to help increase the region's liveability, economic viability as well as its connectivity to the rest of the State.
"We spent $8m on our town-based domestic airport to bring the hardstand areas and so forth up to scratch so it could park a 737 or A320, however our runway is not long enough to allow those aircraft to take off at full capacity, so we would love to have a longer runway," he said.
With oil and gas companies, Inpex and Shell, underwriting six to seven flights to Broome per day, Mr Haewera said the Shire hoped to secure three flights to Derby per week, underwritten by companies currently going through Broome airport.
With significant numbers of single lane bridges also within the Shire of Wyndham-East Kimberley, the council's president David Menzel said it was part and parcel of living in the tropics to have road infrastructure out of action during certain times of the year.
"We are probably never going to have a guaranteed 365 days of access in the Kimberley because our normal weather events can be so severe, especially in the wet season, but the work our State and Federal governments have been doing over the years to build resilience has been really significant," Mr Menzel said.
Also the owner of a horticultural business which freights melons out of Kununurra every day for five months of the year, he was acutely aware when road closures occurred in the region.
OTHER GREAT READS
"Our refrigerated trucks will be delayed or there will be nothing on the shelf at the local supermarket because there has been a fire somewhere down the road so the road has been shut, and that's hard to mitigate," Mr Menzel said.
"Getting rid of these one lane bridges and some of the floodways that might only be for 24 or 36 hours so we can get vehicles moving again quickly is the best we can hope for."
Longer term, the Tanami Road Upgrade project, designed to provide greater access to the region, has been committed to by the Federal and State governments.
"In the Kimberley we are always worried about having only one road east and west, so the council have been pushing for the Tanami project to get up and going as an alternate route into the north west of Western Australia and particularly into the Kimberley," Mr Menzel said.
"To all intents and purposes, that one is locked in, with planning works underway and construction works due to get going next year."
The project includes the upgrading and sealing of Tanami Road, which connects Great Northern Highway at Halls Creek, and Stuart Highway near Alice Springs and is aimed at improving freight productivity and access to freight gateways.
The Federal government committed $434.2 million towards the $542.8m project which is anticipated to be completed by 2033.
Like its West Kimberley counterpart, the Wyndham-East Kimberley Shire would also like to see another 500-600 metres added to the East Kimberley Regional Airport runway.
"That's been on the cards for 20 years but since I've been Shire president we've invested a significant amount of money in the preliminary works and design part of it," Mr Menzel said.
"We have some money to do an apron upgrade for the 737s and we did have a project in the Building Better Regions Fund that got cancelled for the lengthening project.
"We would still like to see a way forward for that which will give us room on both sides of the Kimberley to uplift freight as well as get those bigger planes off the ground with full passenger loads."
The significance of the north west region's roads for our defence force, when they need to respond to an emergency event or move around the country, is also not lost on those living in the region with the Kimberley shires continuing to engage with the defence sector.
"We'd like to work with them to create a more co-ordinated approach for the region's freight and logistics," Mr Menzel said.
With a few rare earth and critical minerals projects being mooted for the region, the State government may also be called upon to spend a significant amount of money to help upgrade the Wyndham port, which is the only deep-water port between Broome and Darwin.
"Wyndham Port needs to have an earmark capital spend if some of the projects like Boab Metals Sorby Hills project and Agrimin's Lack Mackay project get up, as the port needs to get into a bit deeper water so it's able to support the next class of ship," Mr Menzel said.
"We would like to be on the front foot and have the government be prepared to invest as soon as possible, because by the time those investments come through the private sector has probably been waiting for a few years."
While Mr Menzel said Infrastructure Australia was an attempt at bringing all of the country's freight policies together, Mr Haewera said he backed the concept of a nationally-integrated supply chain strategy being introduced at a Federal level.
"It's an absolute necessity to get a transport or supply chain group together to look at every possibility of how we can improve policies for our road, rail, air and ports so they work better together," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.