Steer weaners top $1964 at WALSA Boyanup sale

By Rob Francis
December 16 2022 - 8:30pm
Vendor Daryl Robinson (left), Murray River Farms, Waroona, with Mark McKay, Nutrien Livestock, South West livestock manager at the WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last week. The Wylie Groups Murray River Farms Angus steers were outstanding and sold to $1932.

QUALITY was the message taken from the WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last week, to give an accurate indication of the sale.

