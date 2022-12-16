QUALITY was the message taken from the WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last week, to give an accurate indication of the sale.
Several outstanding first drafts were penned with one vendor having offered at several sales earlier, still presenting equal quality also.
The top price of $1964 in the steers was around $50 easier than the previous sale while heifers reached $1880 to be only a $6 drop, actually lifting 10 cents per kilogram on the top price.
The 885 cattle offered by Nutrien Livestock lifted in weight by 40kg to average 342kg over both sexes to average $1631, easing $50.
SALE SUMMARY
Elders presented 460 calves with an average weight of 326kg, 10kg lighter than the previous sale to average $1541.
Steers topped at $1800 and 554c/kg with heifers reaching $1732 and 478c/kg.
The buyers list read similar to the last few sales with lotfeeder purchases and AuctionsPlus dominating.
Agents buying for clients, a commission buyer and occasional grazier, successfully cleared the balance of the yarding.
Nutrien Livestock
Nutrien Livestock was first to sell with 10 Angus steers weighing 378kg from BJ & RJ Feutrill, Vasse, selling for $1799 and 476c/kg to Jock Embry, Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River.
Mr Embry has been a major buyer for clients at recent sales.
He then snapped up the next eight Feutrill steers of 386kg for $1818 at 470c/kg.
Graham Brown continued strongly, paying $1622 and $1557 for two pens from A & E Milentis, Manjimup, with these making $1632 and $1557 at 450c/kg and 420c/kg.
Early sales saw a pen of eight from Lance Ockwell, Pemberton, make $1729 when the 364kg calves went to Mr Embry at 450c/kg.
The best of the Norman Roy Grazing steers, nine weighing 367kg also went to Mr Embry at $1762 and 480c/kg.
Blue Dog Downs, Donnybrook and Deep Gully Grazing saw their steers go to Mr Embry making $1727 at 490c/kg and $1809 at 480c/kg, respectively.
Setting the quality standard were 11 pens from the Wyllie Group, Murray River Farms, Waroona, with their first pen of 10 Angus weighing 429kg, topping at $1932 when Harvey Beef bid to 450c/kg.
Another two pens also went to Harvey Beef, both holding 10 steers, weighing 401kg and 402kg that sold at 456c/kg and 464c/kg to return $1826 and $1865 respectively.
Rodney Galati, Galati Family Trust (GFT), Brunswick, secured two pens for $1779 and $1764.
Errol Gardiner, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick, secured three lines paying $1775 at 476c/kg for steers of 373kg, $1774 and 472c/kg as well as $1754 at 478c/kg for 10 weighing 367kg, an indication of the consistency of the Murray River calves.
Mr Gardiner continued buying, taking several pens of the Sheron Farm steers, paying to a top of $1803 for 11 weighing 333kg that sold at 508c/kg.
In spite of having sold at earlier sales, Mogale Pty Ltd, Bridgetown, offered equal to the best with AuctionsPlus taking the two top pens at $1836 and $1801 as well as two other pens for $1774 and $1771 at up to 504c/kg.
The lightest pen of these weighing 305kg made $1668 when Lexden Park, Capel, bid to 546c/kg.
Another excellent run of calves came from Len and Jen Blyth, Manjimup, with a pen of their Charolais topping the sale at $1964 when Mr Embry took the 10 calves weighing 396kg at 496c/kg, later adding three other pens.
Weighing 253kg, four lighter Blyth steers took top price at 560c/kg when the steers cost Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, $1421.
Mogale Pty Ltd's heifers took both top prices when the first line of 10 weighing 339kg went to Jamie Abbs, Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook, for $1880 and 554c/kg.
Mr Gardiner then paid the top of 562c/kg for the next 10 weighing 326kg to cost $1832 before adding another two pens of 12 each for $1743 and $1516.
AuctionsPlus added 11 Blyth heifers weighing 374kg at 426c/kg to spend $1593 with Mr Embry snapping up the next 12 heifers for $1512 at 460c/kg.
Elders
A pen of black Simmental steers weighing 381kg from R Bass & K Pinch started the Elders steers, going to Mr Abbs for $1686 and 442c/kg.
Well into this section these vendors sold the top-priced pen for $1800 when AuctionsPlus bid to 486c/kg for the 370kg Murray Grey calves.
Sydney Wheatley & Son, Bridgetown, was the vendor with most numbers in Elders and sold their first line of 10 Black Simmental steers to Mr Brown for $1743 with the 10 calves weighing 371kg making 470c/kg.
Mr Galati snapped up the next 10 steers weighing 351kg for $1687 at 480c/kg for NSR Broome, before adding two pens for Patane Farms at $1653 and $1662.
Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup, bid to 520c/kg for 11 weighing 317kg to outlay $1652, while Mr Brown bought two pens at $1666 and $1638 for up to 530c/kg.
Yornup Holdings sold SimAngus steers to $1690 and 534c/kg with the next pen going to Lexden Park for the top of 554c/kg for 11 steers weighing 282kg costing $1566.
Further pens of Murray Grey steers from R Bass &
K Pinch saw AuctionsPlus pay $1733 at 496c/kg for 11 while Mr Roberts bid to 510c/kg for 12 weighing 322kg that cost $1644.
There was a change in colour with the calves from GB & SM Varis, Bowelling, with their top pen of 12 Hereford steers weighing 373kg going to Mr Abbs for $1687.
SimAngus heifers from Yornup Holdings took the top price double when Deane Allen, Elders Bridgetown, bid to 478c/kg to pay $1732 for the 10 weighing 362kg.
Other buyers of Yornup Holdings heifers included Mr Abbs paying $1442 for 10, Terry Tarbotton, Elders Nannup, 10 at $1417 and 11 weighing 307kg for $1169.
Mr Brown paid up to $1414, while Adam Becker Livestock took eight heifers for $1343.
What the agent said:
NUTRIEN Livestock auctioneer and Capel agent Chris Waddingham said it was another excellent quality yarding of weaners again at Boyanup.
"However enquiry from the lot feeding trade and graziers eased once again and accordingly values reduced for the third consecutive week," Mr Waddingham said.
"Next week's WALSA weaner sale on Wednesday, December 21 will be final weaner sale for 2022 with the first weaner sale for 2023 on Wednesday, January 4."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.