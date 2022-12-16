ELDERS Past Employees Association (EPEA) members got into the festive season spirit at their annual Christmas lunch at RAAFA, Bull Creek, last week.
Almost 65 men and women who have worn the Elders colours at some point during their agricultural industry careers attended, including current senior management, State general manager WA Nick Fazekas, State finance and operations manager Shayne Paskins and State livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard.
Elders continues to be extremely supportive of its past employees organisation, of which EPEA chairman Richard Gapper said they were extremely appreciative.
"We have 191 members, including three new ones attending their first official EPEA function today and including our oldest member Gordon Briglin, who is 103 years young," Mr Gapper said.
"This year Elders has supported our functions held throughout the year at Mandurah (boat cruise), Bunbury, Geraldton, Gingin (McTaggart's farm), Albany and today's Christmas function."
A highlight had been a morning tea visit as part of the Gingin tour to Elders flagship merchandise store at Muchea with many amazed at the size of the facility and product and services range it housed.
Mr Fazekas said the Muchea facility headed a program of rebuilds and upgrades to follow, including at Pingelly, Corrigin, Beverley, Northam, Cranbrook and Moora.
