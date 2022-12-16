Farm Weekly
Formers Elders staff reunite at RAAFA, Bull Creek

By Wendy Gould
December 16 2022 - 9:30pm
New Elders Past Employees Association (EPEA) members Wendell Mann (left), Bunbury, Preston Clarke, Beeliar and Tom Marron, Kallaroo, with Elders State general manager WA Nick Fazekas, Stuart Macaulay, Melville, State finance and operations manager Shayne Paskins and EPEA chairman Richard Gapper.

ELDERS Past Employees Association (EPEA) members got into the festive season spirit at their annual Christmas lunch at RAAFA, Bull Creek, last week.

