A global search has been launched for deliver quality healthcare in WA's remote Pilbara region.
The WA Department of Health is leading the roll-out of 'The Challenge' - described as an exciting opportunity to reimagine technology and find a digital health solution.
The $5 million Challenge is aimed at developing a technology solution, based around research, to improve health outcomes for people living in the far-reaching Pilbara, a region which spans more than 500,000 square kilometres.
BHP Group Limited, Rio Tinto and the Future Health Research and Innovation Fund have partnered to deliver the $5 million prize.
WA's resources sector leads the way in remote operations technology with companies being able to manage key areas of their sites from thousands of kilometres away, now there is an opportunity to adapt technology to healthcare.
Pilbara scholar Yarlalu Thomas joined the launch to share challenges he faced growing up, which led him to a career in health.
As WA's Young Australian of the Year in 2020, he was considering a career in the AFL, but instead turned his attention to study medicine.
Mr Thomas is focusing his medical studies on Pilbara faces to better understand 3D facial variation for quicker and non-invasive diagnosis of children with rare and genetic diseases.
He is also working on translating medical terms into Indigenous languages internationally and hopes to one day work in the Pilbara.
The Challenge is looking for submissions from industry, private sector, public sector agencies, universities, research institutes or collaborations from international organisations.
The Challenge winner will need to demonstrate proof-of-concept against an outcomes-based framework and integrate solutions into existing models of healthcare delivery in the Pilbara.
"We're not calling for improvements, or adjustments," said Medical Research Minister Stephen Dawson.
"We need real change we need innovation that can be utilised and applied to make a big difference to improve the health of all Western Australians living in the Pilbara.
"Health outcomes in this region are significantly poorer than those living in the metropolitan area.
"We are looking for an outcome which harnesses new technology, deploys digital health to its full potential, and ensures all Western Australians can access the health services they need and deserve.
"We urge innovation companies and technological solutions around the world to take on our challenge, so WA can improve health outcomes as well as reap countless benefits across other sectors."
READ MORE:
BHP WA Iron Ore asset president Brandon Craig said they knew from experience that quality healthcare in the regions could be difficult to access at times.
"Western Australia is a world leader in resources technology and we look forward to seeing these exciting, research-based ideas in practise to ensure improved health outcomes for the Pilbara community," Mr Craig said.
Rio Tinto vice president, Health, Safety, Environment and Communities Cecile Thaxter said technology had played a crucial role in their innovations to make their operations safer, more efficient, and more environmentally friendly.
"Similarly, technology can play a key role in providing better health outcomes for people living in the Pilbara," Mr Thaxter said.
Submissions open on February 1 and close on March 23.
For more information thechallenge.health.wa.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.