THE first lot of candidates seeking election, or re-election, in next year's member director vote have been revealed by CBH Group.
With the Candidate Assessment Panel (CAP) process having been completed, four candidates have opted to proceed with the election.
Three director positions are open for nomination, one in each of Districts 1, 2 and 4, and the CAP process candidates seeking election or re-election are:
District 1
District 2
District 4
The CAP is a three-person, majority independent panel, comprising the CBH board chairman and two members external to CBH and respected in the field of governance, Terry Agnew and Suzanne Ardagh.
While all member director election candidates are strongly encouraged to participate in the CAP process, it is only mandatory for incumbent directors.
Nominations opened on Monday for candidates for the elections who wish to nominate outside of the CAP process.
Eligible candidates have until 12pm on Tuesday, January 3, to lodge their nomination.
The upcoming elections will be conducted by the Western Australian Electoral Commission.
Following the close of nominations for non-CAP candidates, and subject to receiving more than one nomination for a district, grower members in that district will be able to vote for the candidate of their choice and those votes will be counted immediately after the close of poll on Monday, February 13.
