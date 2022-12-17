A meaty parternship

DARDANUP Butchering Company (DBC) and Westpork have confirmed a partnership which will see Westpork acquire a 50 per cent stake in the 70-year-old Western Australian family business.
DBC chief executive officer Mark Panizza said the new deal with their long-term supplier Westpork would strengthen DBC's position in the market as a processor, wholesaler and food service provider and create substantial business opportunities, without any change or effect to our staff, customers, suppliers and producers.
"The bringing together of two highly successful privately owned WA businesses makes perfect sense," Mr Panizza said.
"It is a wonderful opportunity to maintain and grow the DBC business as a leading manufacturer and processor of meat.
"As a 70-year-old, family-owned business, we have been looking at growth opportunities and a like-minded business on the supply side to partner with for some time.
"The joint venture will facilitate and expand our footprint further, as a paddock to plate provider of quality meat products in WA and potentially to the Eastern States."
Mr Panizza said the partnership would provide more opportunities for staff and help them grow their customer base.
He said how they worked with their key stakeholders would not change.
Westpork chairman Andrew Young said the partnership opened the door for Westpork to fully capitalise on a more integrated food supply model.
"After being a long-term supplier to DBC we will now have direct participation in its established processing, distribution, retail and food services businesses," Mr Young said.
"It is a well-known and strong brand and we look forward to continuing to support its future growth."
A new joint board is to be appointed, adding great depth of experience to the governance of the business.
