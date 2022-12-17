Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

DBC and Westpork announce partnership

December 17 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A meaty parternship

DARDANUP Butchering Company (DBC) and Westpork have confirmed a partnership which will see Westpork acquire a 50 per cent stake in the 70-year-old Western Australian family business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.