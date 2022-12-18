WA Labor dropped its Land Administration and Public Works Amendment Bill into the Western Australian parliament just before the Christmas break and it's a very mixed bag.
Unfortunately for land managers it's going to be hard to decide whether Santa's helper, Lands Minister John Carey is handing out lumps of coal or candy for Christmas.
As the opposition Lands spokesman, I thought I would assess who I think is on Mr Carey's 'naughty' and 'nice' list in the lead up to Christmas.
Pastoralists, local governments, environmental groups, native title holders and renewable energy companies are all up for something wrapped in the 131-page bill.
Naughtiest on the minister's list must be local government.
There are going to be much stronger powers to revoke, amend, excise, or forfeit land from the control of local governments.
That all comes down to how the changes affect the management orders that are used by local governments to control community lands, such as parks, roads and lots leased to third parties.
These changes also affect conservation and other community groups, so they may also be on the minister's naughty list.
I have heard these new provisions cynically referred to as the 'Tawarri' amendments (so named after the infamous health spa proposal in Nedlands) because they will no doubt help the minister deal with those 'pesky' councils that have the temerity to hold out on the 'great ideas' of the minister.
Effectively, changes will make it easier for the State to take control over whatever parcels of Crown land that attracts its attention.
It follows on from a year when Planning Minister Rita Saffioti extended powers allowing the WA Planning Commission to override local planning schemes when approving individual developments.
I'm still not sure how naughty or nice the minister thinks traditional owner groups have been in 2022, however I have spoken to senior people in land councils around the State who say they are worried about a looming land grab - even using words like 'dictatorial' and 'lost opportunity' when describing the State government.
As for pastoralists, they might assume they are on the nicer list.
The reforms propose to reduce red tape on agistment agreements and permits to do other things on their pastoral leases.
They also provide capacity to extend pastoral leases up to 50 years.
I am sure this will be well received.
As for rental rate calculations, that also looks like good news for pastoralists, in the short-term at least, but I say this with caution.
I know there is deep-seated anxiety in the pastoral industry about the endless red tape, including a new land management accreditation system along with almost unworkable and under-resourced provisions in the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act which is coming into force in 2023.
A small amount of candy does not compensate for the truckload of coal heading towards pastoralists across the State.
There is no coal for renewable energy companies (excuse the pun), as they seem to have topped out on the minister's nice list this Christmas.
Diversification leases appear to be set up for them, but the ability to obtain a diversification lease without open contestability bothers me.
There is already a pattern of secrecy around the land and property dealings of this government, and this just might be a facilitator of a growing trend.
There is much hype about how diversification leases can be used for a range of activities including tourism, carbon farming and horticulture.
But limits on those uses and the associated costs will probably mean those stakeholders will need a big partner (such as a renewable energy company) to make it stick.
I think many will choose to persevere with existing arrangements.
The big question, which is already being asked by some in the industry, is will diversification leases be worth the effort, even for those on Mr Carey's nice list?
Maybe this present is more wrapping and ribbons than substance.
While everyone will be declaring to never overeat at Christmas again and cleaning up from the glee of gift giving, I'll spend some of my time unboxing these amendments, ready for an informed debate in 2023.
