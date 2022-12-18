Farm Weekly
Home/News

De Grussa not hooked on WA Government fishing laws

By Colin de Grussa, the Nationals Wa Agricultural Region Mp and Fisheries Spokesman
December 18 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miracle needed to fix damaged dept
Colin de Grussa.

AFTER a year of questionable decision-making by the McGowan Labor government, last week we saw another added to their laundry list of failures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.