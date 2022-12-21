Farm Weekly
Home/News

Selling grain quickly lowers the pricing

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director Clear Grain Exchange
December 21 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian growers are impacting prices

THE selling behaviour of Australian growers is likely the largest determinant of Australian grain prices right now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.