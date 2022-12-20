Farm Weekly
Home/News

Noongar Boodja Rangers collect seeds for Outback Carbon

By Shannon Beattie
December 20 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seeds help with revegetation

AS the weather gets warmer and drier, it is the beginning of native seed collecting season for the Noongar Boodja Rangers from Wheatbelt Natural Resource Management (NRM).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.