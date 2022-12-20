Seeds help with revegetation

AS the weather gets warmer and drier, it is the beginning of native seed collecting season for the Noongar Boodja Rangers from Wheatbelt Natural Resource Management (NRM).
The rangers have started to clean the seeds they have been busy collecting over the past couple of months for client, Outback Carbon.
Wheatbelt NRM project manager Jermaine Davis said the seeds the rangers were targeting were provided by clients.
"They target seeds from a specific area so they are endemic," Mr Davis said
"This helps with revegetation projects because the plants become acclimated to the soil and weather in that location."
The requests can be anywhere from 20 to 100 kilograms of seed each year, with some contracts lasting two to three years and others just for the season.
The Noongar Boodja Rangers hold a native seed collection licence, which allows them to collect native seeds, with permission, from Wheatbelt landholders.
"The season is now for a lot of the species as it starts to warm up, so the collection teams are out each week checking on the seeds to see if they are ready for harvesting," Mr Davis said.
After seed collection, the seed pods and plant material are taken back to the workshop where pods are stored so they can dry out and open to reveal tiny seeds in the little pods.
Once the plant material is dry enough, it is then put through a series of sieves to remove any excess material or chaff so the end result is just seeds.
The rangers then bag up the seeds, ensuring the correct labels are applied so they can keep track of which genus and species the seed belongs.
The seed is taken to a cool and dark storage facility until it is ready for the client to collect.
"A lot of work is done prior to collection with the identification and tagging of locations for the species," Mr Davis said.
"This is best done when the plants are flowering so they can be identified properly.
"Locations are recorded so that when it comes time to collect a lot of the work has been done on finding the species location."
Overall, the aim is for the rangers to take action which leads to a stronger, healthier country.
As part of that they continue to develop skills in seed collection to ensure they meet industry best practice to continue to provide a local quality seed supply for Wheatbelt restoration.
"The team are always improving their processes and are lucky to have Judd Davis, a local Ballardong man lead the team," Mr Davis said.
"Judd is very skilled in plant identification and loves to share his knowledge with other Noongar people on country."
