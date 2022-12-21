A HIGH incidence of fungal disease in the Albany and Esperance port zones during the 2022 season has led to increased concerns about fungicide resistance, with attention now turning to which crops and varieties will offer better genetic disease resistance for next season.
In particular, growers reported significant levels of net form net blotch (NFNB) in barley and wheat powdery mildew (WPM).
Is it fungicide resistance?
Most difficulties with fungicide effectiveness during 2022 were due to high disease levels simply overwhelming the controlling effect of chemical applications and the fact that wheat, barley and canola crops were all affected reinforces this.
Widespread WPM pathotypes with reduced sensitivity or resistance to Group 3 demethylation inhibitor (DMI) and Group 11 quinone outside Inhibitor (QoI) chemistries in the Eastern States also highlighted the need to follow sound disease and fungicide management practices.
Centre for Crop Disease Management (CCDM) associate professor Fran Lopez-Ruiz said WA had managed to avoid fungicide resistance in WPM so far, unlike the situation for net blotches.
"WPM is a sporadic disease and this year saw substantial outbreaks which can appear alarming after a few seasons with relatively low levels of the disease," Dr Lopez-Ruiz said.
"In contrast, NFNB with reduced sensitivity to Group 3 DMI fungicides is widespread in the high-rainfall zone (HRZ) of WA, but cases of full resistance have been limited to distinct pockets and the number of cases has remained stable.
"We are detecting more resistance to Group 7 succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor (SDHI) fungicides in spot form net blotch (SFNB) and that appears to be spreading.
"It is possible this loss of sensitivity is being encouraged by the widespread use of SDHI seed treatments and the increase in SDHI foliar treatments."
As part of its crop surveillance program, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) submits samples from the Esperance port zone each year and of the WPM submissions, none have shown any mutation for fungicide resistance to date.
Use crop and variety rotation to discourage disease
The frequency of NFNB in barley crops further north shows how variety rotation can help growers control disease.
The CCDM does regular NFNB surveys in the Great Southern and detected much lower rates of disease than expected last season, despite wet conditions and heavy crop canopies.
Dr Lopez-Ruiz suspects this is due to growers planting a range of barley varieties, which provides a more dynamic host environment.
"Uncontrollable NFNB seems to be more of a problem with RGT Planet in the Albany and Esperance Port Zones," he said.
"The NFNB population in those areas has adapted to RGT Planet over several years."
The timing of fungicide applications has a significant impact on their effectiveness and fungicides should be applied at the first sign of disease if conditions are forecast to favour disease development.
Should a large outbreak be allowed to develop, fungicides may fail to provide the level or duration of control expected, even at the maximum label rate.
"I think the level of disease pressure in the 2022 growing season is what caused many growers to experience disappointing performance from their fungicide applications," Dr Lopez-Ruiz said.
He encouraged growers to consider fungicide as their disease control of last resort and to use all other agronomic tools at their disposal to minimise disease pressure.
"The key element in fungal disease control is still crop rotation, with enough time between similar rotations for stubble and its inoculum load to break down before a repeat crop is established," Dr Lopez-Ruiz said.
"Changing to more resistant varieties will also help but it is essential to maintain a dynamic host environment and not just keep planting the new variety for several years as happened with RGT Planet in some areas.
"If we do that, the disease will adapt faster than the breeders can deliver improved varieties."
Repeated plantings add risk
A small number of wheat and barley varieties dominate WA's high-rainfall zone, with most growers sowing RGT Planet barley and Scepter wheat year after year.
Both have leading yield potential, but Planet's NFNB rating has been shifting towards susceptible and there is a Planet-virulent pathotype present in the Albany and Esperance region.
DPIRD plant pathologist Geoff Thomas said the situation with wheat varieties in the region was similar, with Scepter continuing to dominate planting programs despite it being considered susceptible to WPM.
Alternative varieties may offer slightly better resistance, but most are still considered susceptible.
"If you look at the Australian Fungicide Resistance Extension Network (AFREN) triangle for managing fungicide resistance, varietal resistance is the bottom layer," Mr Thomas said.
"It is the foundation that supports other strategies, including non-chemical disease prevention and fungicide use.
"If you undermine that foundation layer, everything else is put under pressure."
Mr Thomas considered this to be the key to problems with fungal disease around Albany and Esperance this season.
"NFNB has been given repeated opportunities to adapt to RGT Planet," he said.
"When local adaptation was combined with high carry-over inoculum loads and conducive conditions, the diseases took off to a level where they could out-pace the fungicide applications."
Review 2023 variety choices
Rather than naming specific barley or wheat varieties as replacements for Planet and Scepter, Mr Thomas recommended knowing the strengths and weaknesses of relevant varieties.
He suggested starting with DPIRD's 2023 WA Crop Sowing Guide and then discussing the options with an adviser who had local experience and knew how newer varieties had performed in local trials or plantings.
Reviewing potential variety selections for the coming season and practising non-chemical disease management practices - including crop rotations to control the carry-over disease risk and changing varieties more frequently to slow pathotype adaptation - should help reduce the likelihood of uncontrollable disease outbreaks in the future.
"We know diseases have been in the paddocks at extremely high levels and they will leave high inoculum loads on the stubble," Mr Thomas said.
"If a paddock has a high level of NFNB that thrives on RGT Planet, or WPM that thrives on Scepter, planting those varieties again is the perfect set-up for another bad disease outbreak."
Growers have also been advised to consider the full economic cost of planting the highest-yielding variety versus a more resistant option when making their varietal choices for next year and beyond.
The cost of several high-concentration fungicide applications and yield losses from disease may make a top-yielding variety less profitable than an alternative with more modest yield potential but better disease resistance and lower input costs.
