Avoid damaged seed says CSIRO scientist

Updated December 22 2022 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
CSIROs Greg Rebetzke strongly recommended germination and vigour testing, and adjusting seeding rates for rain-affected seed retained for planting in 2023. INSET: Rain-affected seed (lower) has reduced germination and often produces seedlings with slow root and shoot growth. These seedlings struggle to compete against weeds that germinate and grow in the first few weeks after sowing.

WHEN harvesting cereal seed for planting in 2023, it pays to consider the potential risks of retaining low protein, rain-damaged grain, says the CSIRO.

