Big plans for Wild West New Year's Eve Charity Campdraft

By Leah Tindale
December 20 2022 - 8:30pm
There was loads of fun at the Spring Campdraft. Photo supplied by Boar Swamp Campdraft Club.

IF you're stuck for a New Year's Eve idea this year why not choose to do some good while you celebrate by attending the Wild West New Year's Eve Charity Campdraft.

