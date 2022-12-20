IF you're stuck for a New Year's Eve idea this year why not choose to do some good while you celebrate by attending the Wild West New Year's Eve Charity Campdraft.
Returning for another year off the back of a successful 2021 event, the Boar Swamp Campdraft Club is hosting its campdraft event on Boar Swamp Road, Blythewood, about one hour south of Perth near Pinjarra.
The 2021 event was inspired by a campdraft member whose son has spinal muscular atrophy.
With little insight into the disease, the campdraft community got together to come up with a solution.
"There was limited research and no funding for that disease," said event secretary Alethea Spiers.
"The campdraft community got together and thought, if we can raise some money to send back to the family, hopefully they can start a fund to get some research going."
The 2021 event ended up raising more than $45,000, and this year all proceeds are going to the Childhood Cancer Research Foundation with an aim to raise at least $10,000.
"We are trying to keep it around children's related diseases because there is already a lot happening in the adult disease space and everyone loves contributing to a children's cause."
According to the Childhood Cancer Research Foundation, globally Australia has one of the highest incidences of childhood cancer.
With three children dying with cancer every week, funding for this foundation is vital so it can continue its work.
The day is set to be an exciting one with the open campdraft kicking off at 11.30am, followed by the juniors at 5.30pm.
"There will be some pretty cool riding in the afternoon," Ms Spiers said.
"The open final will be quite a thing to watch as there is a bit of prize money on it.
"With live music in the evening, as well as a barbeque as part of the $50 ticket price, you don't have to worry about anything.
"Ms Spiers is hoping to see about 150 open riders and 20 juniors sign up along with about 200 spectators.
But she is still on the hunt for some help.
"We are chasing sponsors as well as auction and raffle items for the live auction part of the night," she said.
You can also give your dancing shoes a good workout with the live music by Brandy Newton, followed by popular local band Sweet Sista.
If you are able to help with sponsorship or items for auction email trainingbscdc@outlook.com.
