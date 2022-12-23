Farm Weekly
Home/News

$8.03m traded on the last day at Western Wool Centre

By Mal Gill
December 23 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big final trading week of the year

TRADING at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) finished the year on a high, with gross turnover from wool sales on the last day topping $8.03 million, the highest it has been since May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.