WELL below advertised numbers were presented at the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale last week when 779 were offered.
Many relieved faces were evident by the sale's end as the result was well above anticipated values, particularly on the appraisal (unweighed) section.
The reduced number trucked to the sale was partly due to vendors fearing the market collapsing further following recent easing trends, and the lesser number helped the balance between supply and demand.
The market was driven a fair degree by competition from grass fatteners replacing cattle sold to processors.
A very small number of beef cross steers topped at $1888 and 474c/kg, while the large number of Friesian steers reached $1881 and 362c/kg, to be a little higher than the last store sale.
A couple of pens of Jersey cross steers weighing up to 386kg sold at 306c/kg to top at $1126.
As the sale moved on to appraisal cattle, buyers lifted the tempo to pay to $1560 for beef cross steers of only mature poddy size, while Friesian steers topped at $1400.
A good selection of Friesian poddies attracted sound competition, selling to $1120, while two lines of cows and calves made to $3000.
The sale started on the heavier beef cross cattle with the second pen offered, three steers weighing 646kg from Riverton Farms, going to Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll at the top of $1888 and 292c/kg.
Elders, Capel representative Rob Gibbings took the first pen of eight steers from GA & LE Jenkins, Treeton, paying $1814 at 368c/kg for the 493kg steers.
Mr Gibbings then paid $1793 for three Angus-Friesian steers averaging 543kg sold by L Stackhouse, after outbidding others at 330c/kg.
Elders, Nannup agent Terry Tarbotton took the last two pens of first-cross steers and this was the start of him securing volume buyer mantle.
He paid the top of 474c/kg for eight weighing 335kg, with these sold by Rascal's Corner Farm.
Dudinalup Pastoral, Nannup, again had four pens of heavy Friesian steers with the first six steers weighing 649kg selling to Crendon Irrigation, Donnybrook, for $1869 and 288c/kg.
Lou Tuia, Melrose Enterprises, Donnybrook, took the next pen of eight steers weighing 598kg for $1759 and 294c/kg.
Mr Gibbings and Mr Carroll secured a pen each for $1650 and $1822 respectively from the Dudinalup Pastoral offering.
Melrose Enterprises also took home the top price Friesian steer pen, sold by B & E Creek, Boyup Brook, paying $1881 for the 587kg steers at 320c/kg.
Mr Tarbotton snapped up all four pens of Friesian steers from Newbrook Investments for HA Hamon & Son, paying to $1674 and 330c/kg.
A line of eight Friesian steers weighing 548kg from B & E Creek were bought by PR & MJ Lofthouse, Wokalup, costing $1766 at 320c/kg.
Seven Friesian steers weighing 495kg sold by M Tosana, Mullalyup, went on the truck as well at $1653 and 334c/kg.
Three pens of Friesian steers from SD & SC Dellasale, weighing about 540kg saw the top pen go to Mr Gibbings for $1801 and 334c/kg before Melrose Enterprises paid $1792 and $1763 at 330c/kg.
Mr Tarbotton snapped up another four pens from Newbrook Investments, this time all for Gralyn Estate, to a top of $1484 and 362c/kg for steers weighing 410kg.
Buying a number of pens was JG Fry & Son, Brunswick, starting with five steers from Fortuna Farms costing $1430 at 290c/kg.
Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts was active throughout the sale and his purchases included both pens of Jersey cross steers to a top of $1126 and 306c/kg.
The lightweight beef cross steers sold extremely well to top at $1560 when Mr Tarbotton bought the 10 steers from Stocksfield Farm, for VA Edwards, Metricup.
Mr Gibbings bought several pens, paying a top of $1550 for 10 sold by C & C Minson.
The interest continued onto the appraisal Friesian steers with Mr Tarbotton paying the top of $1400 here for 14 steers from Steven Gann, Dardanup.
Nine steers from VR Pitter, Waroona, were bought by JG Fry at $1350 before Les Castle, Nillup, paid $1300 for another 10 of the Pitter steers.
A larger line of 14 steers from MF Trust went to Mr Tarbotton at $1350, with the next pen from Kingsley McSwain, bought by JG Fry for $1360.
Always popular, young steers sold by LJ & RA Brennen appealed to P & TA Treasure, Boyup Brook, which bought the three pens at $1260, $1300 and $1210.
Young steers, or older poddies, from CA Panetta, Harvey, saw the first nine make $1240 when bought by Mr Tarbotton, with the next 12 snapped up by Mr Carroll for Wirring Farms, Cowaramup, at $1160.
Other older poddies saw a line of 17 sold by Negus Enterprises top at $1120 when bought by Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams for G & PJ Palandri.
Mr Williams then added the next 17 poddies at $1050 for this client.
Mr Carroll bid to $1010 for the first pen of 15 young poddies from West and Haggerty, later paying the same for eight sold by WL Olsthoorn.
Also buying Olsthoorn calves was P & T Curulli & Son which took two pens containing 12 and 10 respectively for $950 and $930.
Red Springs Enterprises was the only vendor to offer cows and calves with the top four Angus units making $3000 and a single grey unit selling at $1650, with both bought by Willowbank, Benger.
What the agent said:
ELDERS, Donnybrook representative and sale auctioneer Pearce Watling said it was another quality yarding of dairy and dairy cross steers presented and sold to strong buyer enquiry right the way through.
"Heavy Friesians sold from 280-330c/kg to restockers from right across the South West," Mr Watling said.
"Mid-range Friesian steers also met strong buyer enquiry to sell from 320-360c/kg, which was up 20-30c/kg on recent sales.
"Appraisal Angus-Friesian steers made up to $1560 and appraisal Friesian steers sold really strongly from $900-$1400.
"Appraisal poddies made from $650-$1120.
"Thank you to all vendors, buyers and underbidders who have supported our store sales for 2022 and we look forward to working with you in 2023.
"Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all."
