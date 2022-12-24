Farm Weekly
Beef steers top $1888 at Boyanup Store Cattle Sale

By Rob Francis
December 24 2022 - 11:00am
Gerald (left) and Denise Young, Yornup, were at the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale hoping to buy some beef cross steers and caught up with Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling before the sale.

WELL below advertised numbers were presented at the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale last week when 779 were offered.

