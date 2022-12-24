THE Pech family, North Stirling Downs, Gnowangerup, hosted its annual Merino wether lamb, crossbred lamb and Merino ewe hogget sale through Elders on AuctionsPlus this month and achieved mixed results.
In the sale the family offered 2216 Merino wether lambs in four lines, a draft of 600 Merino ewe hoggets and 1246 mixed sex Suffolk-Merino cross lambs in two lines which were all bred from their large flock of Merino ewes based on Woodyarrup, Barloo and Wiringa Park bloodlines.
During the sale one line of Merino wether lambs found a new home when sold at $80.
The line consisted of 358 June/July-drop, freshly shorn lambs.
The lambs were based on pure Woodyarrup bloodlines and had an average bodyweight of 38.1 kilograms.
The other three lines of wether lambs failed to sell during the sale but all found new homes through post sale negotiations selling from $77-$80.
The Pechs saw more interest from buyers in their August-drop, shorn Suffolk-Merino cross mixed sex lambs.
Both lines of lambs sold during the auction.
The biggest line which contained 816 head that had an average weight of 40.1kg sold at $114, while the second line of 430 head which had an average weight of 34.4kg sold for $103.
Elders, Gnowangerup representative James Culleton said the outcome of the sale was good.
READ MORE:
"I've heard from successful purchasers that having the stock shorn for the sale helped a lot," Mr Culleton said.
"The crossbreds sold really well, again with them being shorn making a big difference.
"The ewes were there to test the waters and unfortunately didn't sell."
Mr Culleton said anything that was passed in during the sale was sold immediately after the sale.
"The wether lambs sold very well considering the current market which was positive to see."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.