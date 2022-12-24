Farm Weekly
Home/News

Pech family hosts annual Merino sale

December 24 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Pech family, North Stirling Downs, Gnowangerup, hosted its annual Merino wether lamb, crossbred lamb and Merino ewe hogget sale through Elders on AuctionsPlus this month.

THE Pech family, North Stirling Downs, Gnowangerup, hosted its annual Merino wether lamb, crossbred lamb and Merino ewe hogget sale through Elders on AuctionsPlus this month and achieved mixed results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.