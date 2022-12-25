Farm Weekly
WA farmers confident for future says Rabobank's Steve Kelly

December 26 2022 - 10:00am
Rabobank regional manager for Western Australia, Steve Kelly, said there was a high level of angst surrounding interest rate rises, high land values and elevated machinery prices.

AS Western Australian graingrowers head towards delivering a second consecutive record winter grain crop, high input costs are keeping a lid on confidence levels among the State's farmers, the latest quarterly Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey has shown.

