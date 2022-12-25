AS Western Australian graingrowers head towards delivering a second consecutive record winter grain crop, high input costs are keeping a lid on confidence levels among the State's farmers, the latest quarterly Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey has shown.
The survey has found confidence within Western Australia's farming sector remains constrained this quarter, with high farm input costs and the prospect of easing commodity prices the chief concerns.
Completed last month, the Q4 survey found only one in 10 farmers were looking forward to improved prospects in the coming 12 months, which remains unchanged from last quarter.
Those farmers expecting farm business conditions to remain the same is also unchanged from the September survey at 47 per cent, while the number of farmers with a pessimistic outlook sits at 38pc (down slightly from 40pc last quarter).
Rabobank regional manager for Western Australia, Steve Kelly said the flat sentiment was not surprising as farmers were concerned about inflation and its potential impact on their farming businesses.
"Fertiliser costs have more than doubled, and there have been significant increases to chemical and fuel prices," Mr Kelly said.
"There is also a level of angst within the Western Australian farming sector surrounding interest rate rises, high land values and elevated machinery prices."
However, the inflationary outlook has done little to reduce WA farmers' taste for growing their enterprises.
Investment intentions remain robust, with 95pc of farmers intending to increase or maintain their investment (up from 84pc last quarter).
This quarter, 30pc of WA farmers are expecting to increase their total investment (up from 22pc), with only 5pc expecting to decrease (down from 14pc).
As harvest progresses, expectations are that WA will likely produce more than 24 million metric tonnes of winter grain, passing last year's record-breaking crop.
Mr Kelly said despite some disruptions due to wet weather in southern areas, graingrowers were seeing significant results.
"While harvest is progressing slower than previous years, above-average yields are being recorded from the northern through to southern graingrowing areas," he said.
Mr Kelly said there were, however, isolated areas that have been impacted by hail storms or suffered water damage to crops where overall grain quality would be reduced.
The survey found graingrowers were particularly concerned about the impact of high input costs - with 89pc of grain farmers who expect farm business conditions to decline citing input costs as a key reason.
Labour shortage challenges were also a worry for those graingrowers.
For the State's beef producers - just over half (at 51pc) believe agribusiness conditions will remain the same in the coming 12 months - this is similar to sentiment expressed last quarter (52pc).
No WA beef producers surveyed were expecting business conditions to improve and 34pc were anticipating a decline (previously 26pc).
Mr Kelly said generally WA beef producers had enjoyed another year of good seasonal conditions and were wrapping up the season and finishing mustering in the north.
The survey showed high input costs were the main cause for those in the beef sector with a pessimistic view on the year ahead.
Sheep producers in WA have a less optimistic outlook - this quarter over half (51pc), believe farm business conditions will decline in the year ahead (up from 45pc in the previous quarter).
High input costs, deteriorating commodity prices and interest rate rises were all listed as reasons for concern by sheep producers expecting the agricultural economy to decline.
Mr Kelly said a lack of access to livestock-processing facilities was a concern for sheep and beef producers in recent months.
This quarter, exactly half of WA's farmers expect gross farm income to remain the same in the year ahead - up from 43pc last quarter.
The number of farmers expecting an increase in gross farm income remains unchanged at 19pc, while 28pc believe their incomes will decline (down from 34pc in the September quarter).
The latest survey found WA farmers' appetite to increase investment in their businesses increased this quarter - with 30pc now planning to lift investment levels, compared to 22pc last quarter.
Of those farmers planning to increase their investment, 56pc, intended to purchase additional agricultural land (up from 43pc last quarter).
Mr Kelly said there continued to be "strong interest" in purchasing agricultural land and the property market was not slowing down, however, the number of potential buyers had reduced from numbers witnessed earlier this year.
The survey showed there was also an increased appetite among those WA farmers planning to spend more on their enterprises over the next 12 months to spend on infrastructure such as fences, yards, silos, sheds, machinery and plant.
A comprehensive monitor of outlook and sentiment in Australian rural industries, the Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey questions an average of 1000 primary producers across a wide range of commodities and geographical areas throughout Australia on a quarterly basis.
The most robust study of its type in Australia, the Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey has been conducted since 2000 by an independent research organisation.
The next results are scheduled for release in March 2023.
