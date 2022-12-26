Looking for something great to eat?

NOT a quiche, not an omelette - it's a savoury impossible pie.
Homegrown silverbeet with a few eggs, a bit of flour, a mushroom or two and some salami or bacon strips make for a delicious and nutritious snack or meal.
It is a quick, cheap, and easy recipe and is perfect for the festive season because you can use leftovers of your choice and serve as a light alternative to the usual heavy traditional Christmas food.
Impossible pie gets its name not from being difficult, but from being super easy to make by creating its own 'pastry' crust through the cooking process.
The original pie was a sweet dessert and was called "impossible" because the ingredients are separated into three layers while baking.
The heavy flour would sink to the bottom of the dish to form a pastry, the light coconut floated to the top to make a crust or topping and the egg and milk stayed in the middle making a velvety custard.
You can find recipes for this sweet version on the internet.
This savoury version, which I have been making for more than 30 years, has a lovely crispy top and is gobbled up quickly by kids and adults alike.
It can be enjoyed hot with a side salad or cold in the lunchbox for morning tea.
Wishing you a very happy festive season and enjoy the cooking and eating.
INGREDIENTS
NOTE: Zucchini can be added in too or used instead of the silverbeet.
Have fun and substitute the meat content with ham or even cooked chicken.
For a vegetarian option just add more mushrooms.
Change the taste of the cheese by using half fetta.
Nothing is "wrong" in this recipe.
METHOD
1. Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius.
2. Mix all dry ingredients together.
3. Mix all wet ingredients together.
4. Combine wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Ensure that this is mixed well with even distribution of cheese, flour etc.
5. Lightly grease the pan with melted butter.
6. Bake 40-50 minutes in a square dish for easy cutting of serves.
7. Allow to cool slightly then cut and enjoy.
SOME OTHER GREAT READS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.